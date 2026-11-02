‘Minecraft’ Creator’s Beverly Hills Home Lists For The Exact Same Price He Bought It For In 2014

The Swedish creator behind the beloved video game “Minecraft” has listed his home in Beverly Hills for the same price he bought it for in 2014: $70 million. The listing represents the highest-priced property put up for sale in Beverly Hills and the second-highest in L.A. County this year, according to the L.A. Times.

Markus Persson, also known under the pseudonym Notch, purchased the home shortly after selling his studio, Mojang, to Microsoft for $2.5 billion in 2014. Persson famously outbid Beyonce and Jay-Z for the home when he purchased it. The couple toured the home multiple times, but instead purchased an $88 million Bel-Air estate.

Today’s sell price is telling. The market for luxury homes in Los Angeles has slowed in the past decade. The same trend is present in other luxury markets around the country, like in Austin, Texas, and in South Florida. The listing agent said Persson is committed to selling the property because he no longer spends a lot of time in Los Angeles.

Inside Persson’s $70 Million Beverly Hills Mansion

The exclusive Trousdale Estates neighborhood mansion sits on nearly an acre and is roughly 22,300 square feet. It has a panoramic view of Los Angeles and includes eight bedrooms on its two levels, 15 bathrooms, a private elevator, and a movie theater. The south-facing property also ensures constant natural lighting during the day.

Persson made several one-of-a-kind renovations to the property. He added a recording studio and a private nightclub and bar, including a booth for a DJ, during his ownership. The property also includes a $200,000 candy room and a wine cellar with capacity for 2,500 bottles. Persson’s renovations also included a dedicate on-site security office and staff quarters.

Built by developer Bruce Makowsky in 2014, the home sits just at the top of ‘Billionaire’s Row.’ Other well-known, A-list celebrities and business moguls such as Jeff Bezos, Adele, and Taylor Swift own properties in the area.

From Edsbyn, Sweden to Billionaires’ Row

Persson, 47, began programming at age 7. By 18, he had landed a programming job despite never finishing high school.

‘Minecraft’ started as a side project while he worked full time as a game developer at companies like King, then known as Midasplayer. He entered several small games in competitions like the Java 4k Game Programming Contest. He released the iconic 3D, pixelated art style game, originally under the name ‘Cave Game,’ on May 17, 2009 and its popularity spread through word of mouth.

The money generated from the game’s initial popularity allowed Persson and several colleagues, Jakob Porser and Carl Manneh, to form Mojang. The game’s full release came in 2011, after which Persson handed creative control to developer Jens “Jeb” Bergensten.

Persson publicly asked fans in 2014 whether anyone wanted to buy him out of his shares of Mojang. He wanted to “move on with my life,” saying the intense media attention and public pressure wore him down. When Mojang sold to Microsoft, he left with his two co-founders. His 70% stake in the company made him a billionaire.