‘Pretty Little Liars’ Lucy Hale Shares Look At Her ‘Healing’ Home: See Inside

“Pretty Little Liars” star Lucy Hale is opening up the doors to her home and about how much it means to her. In an exclusive tour with “Architectural Digest,” Hale showed off the three-year renovation to make the home a “true reflection” of who she is today.

The actress bought the Spanish-style home in 2019 just two years after the hit show ended, and worked with designers Ashley Drost and Marie Trohman of Proem Studio to create a “moody, femme” oasis that features deep color and whimsical touches like crystals and tarot cards, with sentimental nods throughout.

“It feels like a true extension of me,” Hale said. “This house is helping support the woman I am today, but also who I’m going to be in the future.”

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Hale Adorns House with Sentimental Touches

Aside from updating the house to match her style, Hale also took special care to add a number of personal touches.

One hallway in the home is dedicated to family, featuring pictures of her ancestors and more recent photos of her immediate family members. However, there is one special piece of furniture that means the most to Hale – a chair that she lovingly refers to as “dad’s chair.”

The star tragically lost her father in July of this year and remembered him as “mind-numbingly funny, sensitive, and deeply kind” in an Instagram tribute.

Hale’s home also celebrates her love of music, and for one artist in particular. In a dedicated music room, the star included many references to fellow Memphis native and legendary singer Elvis Presley, including a lamp and an autographed picture that she inherited from her grandmother.

Hale’s Home Has Been A Place of ‘Healing’

Hale also shared how the home had special meaning and had become her sanctuary during hard times.

“I have had heartbreak in this home. I got sober in this home. It feels very divine for me to be living here at this specific moment,” she shared.

Hale got sober in 2022 after what she called “hitting rock bottom” at age 32.

“I made the choice on the morning of January 2, 2022 that I was going to do everything I could to get sober,” she told “People” at the time. “I knew if I continued on that path, I would’ve lost everything I cared about. It was the scariest choice in my life, but also it’s been the best gift. When I made that change, everything else changed. My whole life has changed.”

Hale to Reunite with ‘Pretty Little Liars’ Co-Star in New Project

Getty Ian Harding and Lucy Hale attend the “Pretty Little Liars” season finale screening

The star is relishing her life, both at home and at work. Hale has several upcoming projects, and one that will delight “Pretty Little Liars” fans.

Hale is set to reunite with her on-screen love interest Ian Harding, who played Ezra Fritz to her Aria Montgomery on the show. The pair will star in the holiday rom-com “The Twelve Dates of Christmas,” according to Variety.

Hale will star as Christina Walker, a successful shop owner who promises to go on twelve dates during the twelve weeks leading up to Christmas in an effort to find the right guy, according to the synopsis.

The project is currently filming according to IMDB, and no release date has yet to be announced.