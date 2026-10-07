See Inside – Steven Spielberg’s Equestrian Ranch For Sale for Nearly $30 Million

Steven Spielberg is selling a spectacular Los Angeles equestrian ranch for almost $30 million. The director owned the property with his wife Kate Capshaw for almost three decades, although the couple apparently never actually lived there during the entire time that they owned it.

Known locally as Dogwood, the secluded estate occupies an estimated 2.8 acres of land across two distinctive areas in Sullivan Canyon. It is currently listed to purchase at an asking price of $29.9 million. That’s a significant rise from the price that Spielberg and Capshaw paid when they purchased the property in 1999 for $5.75 million.

According to JamesEdition, the couple used Dogwood as a private retreat for their horses rather than a residential home. They maintained it alongside a host of other properties, which include the likes of a Malibu beach property, their private residence in the Pacific Palisades area of California, and numerous other properties on the East Coast.

After purchasing the land and ranch in 1999, Spielberg and Capshaw worked with architect Michael Kovac, interior designer Michael Smith, and landscape designer Christine London to create the perfect home for the couple’s horses.

To that end, it contains professional equestrian facilities to house a large number of horses and care for their daily needs. Its main six-stall barn incorporates three grooming stations, a feed kitchen, storage, staff accommodations, and an executive office.

There is also a 20,000-square-foot riding arena with an observation deck and mirrored wall. It is large enough to allow activities such as dressage and show jumping. Meanwhile, the property also has an additional second four-stall barn that incorporates a 5,400-square-foot turnout area.

Outside of the equestrian facilities, the property includes a main residence that is equipped with seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. It is decorated with walnut floors, wood-covered ceilings, and several wood-burning fireplaces. Dogwood also features a chef’s kitchen, an outside upper terrace, and spectacular views of the canyons in which it sits.

There is also a separate one-bedroom guesthouse with a rooftop deck, a reflection pond, several media and game rooms, a wine cellar, and parking facilities to store up to 10 vehicles.

Steven Spielberg Reveals He Has No Plans to Retire

Last year, the legendary Hollywood director revealed that he has no plans to retire in the near future. Speaking in 2025 while receiving the honor of having a brand-new, state-of-the-art theater at the Universal lot in Los Angeles named after him, Spielberg made it clear that he has no plans to slow down.

While giving a speech and without being prompted, he said, “I’m making a lot of movies and I have no plans ever to retire.”

2026 also saw his latest film release to cinemas. “Disclosure Day” launched to widespread positive reviews from critics, although it failed to make a huge splash at the box office with a gross of just $243 million.