Cindy Crawford’s Late Son Presley Gerber’s Hollywood Hills Home Listed for $3.6 Million

A Hollywood Hills home belonging to the late Presley Gerber, the son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber, has been listed for sale less than two months after his death.

The property is asking $3.59 million, according to a Nov. 16 report from Realtor.com. Presley, who passed away on Sept. 20 at age 27, purchased the home in March 2023 for $3.4 million.

The listing comes as his family continues to mourn a heartbreaking loss. It also offers a look inside the private California retreat the model called home.

Inside Presley Gerber’s $3.6 Million Hollywood Hills Home

Tucked behind gates in the Hollywood Hills, the four-bedroom, three-bathroom residence spans approximately 3,000 square feet and combines midcentury architecture with contemporary finishes.

Originally built in 1955, the home has undergone extensive updates while retaining its connection to the surrounding landscape. Large sliding glass doors bring natural light into the living spaces and open directly onto the property’s outdoor entertaining areas.

The main living room features wood floors, a fireplace and a spacious seating area, while the kitchen has dark cabinetry, a large center island and direct access to the outdoors.

Both the primary suite and guest bedrooms open toward the pool and patio, creating an indoor-outdoor layout suited to Southern California living.

The grounds are among the property’s biggest selling points.

Along with a swimming pool, the home features a Jacuzzi, cold plunge, sauna and dedicated gym. Mature landscaping provides privacy, while canyon views offer a reminder that the property sits just minutes from the heart of Los Angeles.

There’s also a separate guest accommodation with its own bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, laundry facilities and private entrance. According to the listing, the space could accommodate visitors or extended stays.

Additional upgrades include improvements to the roof, heating and cooling systems, flooring, lighting and sliding doors. The property also features smart entry technology, water filtration and an oversized garage.

Real estate agent Cindy Ambuehl of Christie’s International Real Estate Southern California is handling the listing, which TMZ first reported.

Presley Gerber’s Family Continues to Honor His Memory

Presley’s death on Sept. 20 devastated his family, including his parents and younger sister, model and actress Kaia Gerber.

He was 27.

Following his death, Crawford and Rande shared a joint statement remembering their son and the impact he had on the people around him.

“We are beyond heartbroken to lose our beloved son and brother,” they wrote in part. “We feel so blessed to have had Presley in our lives for 27 years.”

Their tribute also spoke to his kindness and vulnerability, expressing gratitude for the support their family had received.

Kaia later shared her own emotional tribute in October, reflecting on the difficulty of finding words to describe her grief.

“Prez, I don’t have the words,” she began, before writing about the limitations of language in the face of such an overwhelming loss.

The family’s messages have offered a deeply personal glimpse into their grief, one that extends far beyond Presley’s public life as a model and the son of two well-known figures.

Now, nearly two months after his passing, his Hollywood Hills property has entered the market.

For prospective buyers, the listing presents a renovated home with considerable privacy and luxury amenities. For those who followed Presley and his family, it is also a reminder of a young life lost far too soon.