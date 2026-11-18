Zendaya and Tom Holland are reportedly expanding their real estate portfolio with a new home in London.

According to a November 18 report from Page Six, the couple recently purchased a five-bedroom mansion for approximately $10.8 million.

The property, located in a leafy area of London, reportedly offers more than 5,000 square feet of living space and sits on an acre of land.

The purchase comes just months after the “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” costars celebrated their marriage with family and friends in England.

Zendaya and Tom Holland Reportedly Save Nearly $1 Million on London Home

Page Six reported that Zendaya and Holland secured the property for approximately $987,000 below its original asking price, citing information from the Daily Mail.

The mansion reportedly includes five bedrooms, four bathrooms and four reception rooms.

The property also features an acre of land, providing the couple with additional outdoor space.

Although neither actor has publicly commented on the reported purchase, the home would mark another major addition to their property holdings.

Holland already owns a Victorian townhouse in southwest London, which he reportedly purchased for approximately $3.2 million.

According to Page Six, that property underwent an extensive two-year renovation, with construction finishing around 2023.

The home reportedly includes a gym, movie theater and a separate entertainment space.

Page Six also cited Country & Town House in reporting that the townhouse’s estimated value has increased to approximately $5.9 million.

Getty Tom Holland

Zendaya and Tom Holland Previously Celebrated Their Marriage in England

The reported purchase follows a memorable year for the couple.

According to Page Six, Zendaya and Holland privately celebrated their marriage with loved ones at Beaverbrook, a luxury hotel in Surrey, England, in August.

The couple had reportedly tied the knot earlier in the year before gathering their friends and family for the celebration.

Although both actors have generally kept their marriage private, Holland has occasionally shared details about their relationship.

During a June interview with Esquire, the actor addressed AI-generated images that appeared to show the couple’s wedding.

When asked whether he needed to explain the fake images to his family, Holland responded, “No, because they were all there.”

The comment offered a rare acknowledgment of their private wedding.

Tom Holland Has Spoken About His Strong Relationship With Zendaya

Holland also discussed the importance of having a supportive relationship while working in the entertainment industry.

Speaking with Esquire, he explained that their careers can involve stressful situations and that having a stable relationship helps them manage those challenges.

He described Zendaya as both his closest friend and an important source of support.

“I’m the happiest I have ever been when I’m with her,” Holland said.

The couple first met while working on “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and have continued collaborating on several major film projects.

Despite their public careers, they have consistently maintained boundaries around their personal lives.

Their reported London purchase could provide another private space for the couple as they continue balancing their professional commitments and life together.