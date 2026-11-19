It’s been 13 long years for Grand Theft Auto fans, but the wait is finally over. But before we got GTA VI, we got the GTA VI mansion.

Las Vegas resident and owner of Graffiti Mansion, Arman Izadi, has been preparing his house for the release of the popular video game in a way only he can, and the time is here for the big reveal. Izadi worked for over a month with a small team of artists to transform his mansion into the GTA VI Mansion and it doesn’t disappoint one little bit.

Izadi took some time out of his day while still painting the house, to sit down with EntertainmentNow to discuss the house and its transformation from Sin City to Vice City. As we sat on director’s chairs in the driveway looking at the amazing artwork on the home, we chatted about the different themes the house has taken on over the years, the wedding he officiated at the mansion that brought in millions of dollars on pay-per-view, and what it took to get the mansion to look like something straight out of the wildly popular video game.

The Backstory: How Graffiti Mansion Became a Viral Sensation

Arman Izadi

People who have seen Graffiti Mansion in person or online already know the GTA design is not the first theme the sprawling 10,000-square-foot house has been transformed into. In fact, Izadi said there have been 16 different themes so far. He explained how the first theme, Vegas Strong, came to be.

“It was interesting because I was accidentally in a viral video where I let a kid from the UK who was trying to sneak into the Mayweather/McGregor press conference stay here at the house and he just happened to be here on a fight weekend where I had a music video, so this guy’s experience of being around all that went viral,” he said. “And a company on Facebook at the time said you should post more videos and we didn’t know what to do so I said, ‘What if we just painted my whole house, I bet you that would be viral.’”

The timing perfectly coincided with his first sponsor, Xzibit and his cannabis company.

“He pimped your ride, he pimped my mansion,” he continued. “And then as we were preparing for that, the shooting happened. And so we kind of all fell down about that, the whole city fell down about that, so we said let’s just put everything that’s great about Vegas from Elvis to Deadmau5 at the time.”

Other themes included a Gingerbread Mansion (a holiday theme), Fortnite, Halloween theme (turning the front driveway into a graveyard and doing a charity with the Boys & Girls Club where people dropped off pumpkins for the kids and helped carve them), Supreme/Louis Vuitton, and Jake Paul’s wedding. Izadi said the two most popular, or the ones that people remember the most, are the Fortnite and Supreme/Louis Vuitton mansions.

Many Might Remember Jake Paul’s Wedding at the Mansion

While many might remember Jake Paul’s wedding, they may not immediately associate it with Graffiti Mansion and Izadi.

“People remember the wedding, but they don’t necessarily associate that with Graffiti Mansion, even though I’m pretty sure by the numbers, it was the most Googled thing in 2019,” Izadi said. “The wedding was quite the hoo-hah. I was the priest, the wedding was here, it was all fake and we made $4.5 million off the pay-per-view. We sold driveway space to Entertainment Tonight and E News for who got the first interview. It was quite the PR day.”

So just how do the themes originate? Izadi said it’s pretty much a never-ending process.

“If you’re here working on the project, you’ll hear us muttering different things and then saying the word ‘mansion.’ Invisible mansion, shark week mansion, ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ mansion, I think GTA has been on the top five of this insane list of mansions we’d love to do,” he explained. “I was in a group home playing the game. I think we’ve all been playing. And with this being a generational sort of event, how could you not do a Grand Theft Auto VI mansion? I think it touches everybody from twinks to uncs.”

Game On: Transform Graffiti Mansion Into Something Straight Out of Vice City

Arman Izadi

When we spoke to Izadi, the artists were on day 32. In a perfect world, he would have liked to see the project completed days ago, but the weather had other plans.

“We’ve been at it for 32 days and I would have liked to be done two weeks ago but we’ve had 13 days of rain in Vegas. It’s kind of been everything against us from schedules to flights, to supply run issues,” he said. “We’re tightening up, we’re adding a lot of Vice City girls for some sex appeal to the house in some filler spots.”

He added that the “detailed stuff is pretty much done” and now it’s all about “filler.” They also had to finish the roof and work on the driveway, which he said would be “its own mission.”

The team consisted of four OG Graffiti Mansion artists and a few helpers and interns.

“In total, we have six people doing this when normally we have 35,” he explained. “For a couple of reasons, we’re not into meeting new people after doing this for so long and two, we don’t really want to have to credit a ton of people for something that we know is gonna be this cool so to like consolidate its attention.”

So how long will the Graffiti Mansion take on the persona of GTA VI? Let’s just say, you have some time to take a drive by to see it in person.

“It’s pretty expensive to do so I leave it up mainly because it costs a lot. This is a minimum of three to six months I’ll have this up, but you never know. If somebody comes calling with a big enough check, it could change the mind,” he said. “I think we’re focused on playing the game, probably collaborating with some people, building out an immersive experience.”

(It’s important to note that the immersive experience and the house itself is not open to the public. But you can catch all the action on Izadi’s social media pages.)

Arman Izadi Hopes Graffiti Mansion ‘Can Live On as a Living Art Exhibit’ for a Long Time

The mansion is something Izadi had his eyes on for years before actually buying it. The house is 10,000-square feet with add ons that sits on over an acre of property.

“I wanted this place for seven years before the previous owner would sell it to me,” he said. “I’ve had it for 10 years this summer.”

When asked what his neighbors think of it, because it does bring some added traffic to the quiet neighborhood, he said, “every neighbor likes it except for one and we all don’t like that neighbor.” He also shared that most of his top gifters on TikTok are neighbors because they support his efforts.

“In a perfect world, we’d be changing it every month, but it costs near a Lambo to pull it off every time. It is something I have a passion for,” he shared. “I don’t know if we live in the right state for the arts, like down in Florida in Miami where there’s a lot of support for that. This is something I would love to see go beyond me. It’s a Nevada landmark at this point. I think it’s amazing to work with artists from all over the world. There’s a lot of artists who learn how to paint here under those other artists that we collab with.”

His hope is that Graffiti Mansion can live on as a living art exhibit for tens of years after he moves on to other things.