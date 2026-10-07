Halle Berry’s Daughter Nahla Speaks Out to Defend Her Mom Amid Tension With Ex-Husband

Halle Berry‘s 18-year-old daughter Nahla has spoken out in a written declaration filed in court to praise her famous mom’s parenting and show her allegiance amid the ongoing tension and custody disagreements between the “Monster’s Ball” actress and her ex-husband, Olivier Martinez.

Halle shares a 12-year-old son with Martinez, and previously welcomed Nahla with her former partner, model Gabriel Aubry, in 2008.

Getty Halle Berry poses with her daughter’s father, Gabriel Aubry, in 2007.

Page Six says they obtained a declaration filed by Nahla in Los Angeles Superior Court in which the recent high school grad calls Halle a ““loving and devoted parent” who “can be strict when necessary.”

She added that she’s never seen Halle behave harmfully or do anything “remotely resembling” the allegations Olivier has included in his petition to increase his own custody time and decrease Halle’s.

The report says Nahla also listed Halle’s good qualities as a mother, saying the star has “always made time for me and prioritized what was important to me,” and “She celebrates our successes, supports us through challenges, and is always there when we need her.”

The statement continued, “My mom is a loving and devoted parent. She can be strict when necessary and expects her children to follow rules and be respectful. At the same time, she is warm, supportive, and deeply involved in our lives. I never observed anything abusive about her parenting,” per the outlet.

Nahla also addressed Olivier’s claims that Halle had made racially charged statements about him. “My mom is biracial, I am biracial, and Maceo is biracial. Throughout my life, my mom taught both of us to embrace who we are, appreciate our differences, and respect people from all backgrounds,” she said.

Halle has asked the court to reinstate the 50/50 custody agreement that was previously in place, and a court date is set for October 16.

Halle Berry Was Spotted Out Shopping With Her Son Soon After the Dispute With Her Ex-Husband Began

Halle was seen out with her son and musician boyfriend Van Hunt. The 60-year-old actress, who won an Oscar in 2002 for her performance in “Monster’s Ball,” wore a pair of slouchy trousers paired with a black spaghetti-strap top. She accessorized her look with a sun hat.

Van, whom she began dating in the spring of 2020, wore a green ball cap with what appeared to be baggy jeans and a black t-shirt. Along with Maceo, two other children that looked close to Maceo’s age were with the group.

Halle Berry Pushed Back in Response to Olivier’s Filings

Getty Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez on a red carpet together in 2012.

On October 5, People reported Halle has filed papers asking the court to reinstate the former custody agreement that was previously in place after a judge recently granted a modified version of Olivier’s request for sole custody.

In her filings, Halle says she never harmed her son and complained that Olivier has shown “continued refusal” to accept her relationship with Van Hunt, her boyfriend of 6 years. “Sadly, the passage of time and Court orders have not improved or changed Olivier,” she wrote.

Halle and Olivier tied the knot back in 2013 in France.

When divorcing back in October 2015, the exes said in a joint statement to People, “It is with a heavy heart that we have come to the decision to divorce. We move forward with love and respect for one another and the shared focus of what is best for our son. We wish each other nothing but happiness in life and we hope that you respect our and, most importantly, our children’s privacy as we go through this difficult period.”