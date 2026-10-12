Halle Berry’s Custody Battle Takes New Turn as Ex Olivier Martinez Says Son Wants to Testify

The ongoing custody battle between Oliver Martinez and Halle Berry has taken another turn, with Martinez now saying that his son, whom he shares with the actress, wants to testify in court. He added that his son took a photo of Berry following the alleged incident to “back up his story” as he was “afraid nobody would believe his abuse allegations.”

In new court documents obtained by TMZ, Martinez says the couple’s son Maceo took a photo of Berry following the alleged physical altercation that occurred on September 26. He said his son had “previously made allegations about his mother getting physical with him but felt nobody took his complaints seriously.”

Martinez is also pushing back on Berry’s October 5 emergency court filing, saying that it was “retaliatory,” adding that she misled the judge about their son’s medical treatment. He claims that Berry is making him appear to be an uncooperative father who doesn’t want his son to receive the proper treatment, even though he says that their son’s pediatrician and psychiatrist were behind the decision to stop his medication.

He says she is pushing a “false narrative” to the court and public.”

And with that, Maceo reportedly wants to speak with the judge about his custody preferences while also explaining what happened with his mother, according to Martinez, who adds that his son should get to speak out before the court makes a decision.

Martinez and Berry are due back in court on Friday, Oct. 16.

Halle Berry Was Seen Shopping With Her Son Following Olivier Martinez’s Temporary Restraining Order Filing

In photos obtained by TMZ, Berry and her boyfriend Van Hunt were spotted shopping with her son Maceo on Sunday, October 4.

She was seen at Best Buy in Los Angeles, with the outlet describing it as a “pretty normal family outing.”

This occured just after Martinez filed the temporary restraining order, alleging she grabbed Maceo around the neck and choked him during an argument at her home.

Halle Berry’s Daughter Defends Her Mother

Maceo is one of Berry’s two children, as she also shares her daughter Nahla with her former partner, model Gabriel Aubry, who was born in 2008.

Page Six says they obtained a declaration filed by Nahla in Los Angeles Superior Court, in which she called her mother a “loving and devoted parent” who “can be strict when necessary.” She added that she has never seen her mother act harmfully or do anything ” remotely resembling” the allegations that have been made against her.

“My mom is a loving and devoted parent. She can be strict when necessary and expects her children to follow rules and be respectful. At the same time, she is warm, supportive, and deeply involved in our lives. I never observed anything abusive about her parenting,” she said to the outlet.

She also addressed the claims made by Martinez about Berry’s racially charged statements.

“My mom is biracial, I am biracial, and Maceo is biracial,” Nahla explained. “Throughout my life, my mom taught both of us to embrace who we are, appreciate our differences, and respect people from all backgrounds,” she said.