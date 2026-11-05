Jessica Alba, 45, Shares Gorgeous Natural Casual Selfie & Spreads Positive November Message [SEE]

Stunning actress and businesswoman Jessica Alba has shared a gorgeous natural and casual selfie, along with a wonderfully positive message for November.

Alba, 45, is one of the most beautiful women in Hollywood. She certainly doesn’t need to overdo the makeup and glamour to look fantastic.

The star of 2005’s “Fantastic Four,” 2007’s “Good Luck Chuck,” and 2010’s “Little Fockers” took to social media to share her incredible non-glamorous selfie, along with some positivity for her fans.

Jessica Alba Looks Amazing in a Gray Sweatshirt

Jessica Alba shared her casual selfie and her positive message for November with the 21.9 million followers on her Instagram account.

Her post includes a carousel of three images. The first picture is the selfie, in which the star is wearing a cozy, heather grey sweatshirt with a relaxed fit, a high mock neckline, and dropped shoulders. In the snap, she is also wearing minimal, natural-looking makeup (which is often referred to as a “no-makeup” makeup look).

The second image, in fall colors, is an acrostic using the word “November.” It spreads a positive message that says “Nourishment in November. Overflow in November. Validation in November. Ease in November. Miracles in November. Balance in November. Expansion in November. Rest in November.”

In the third and final image, there’s a swarm of orange Monarch butterflies, against the backdrop of a beautiful blue sky, during their long-distance fall migration.

The caption on Alba’s post is three emojis: “🧡🦋💫.”

It’s a real feel-good post and Alba’s fans and followers flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts about it.

Alba’s Followers Appreciate Her Positive Post

Getty Jessica Alba.

The comments section of Jessica Alba’s post is awash with messages from her fans and followers. They all appreciate the positive nature of it.

One of Alba’s followers commented, “This is lovely! Have a wonderful one mate.”

Another follower wrote, “Such beautiful energy! Wishing you endless love, happiness, and magical moments! 🧡🦋✨”

Someone else said, “Hi Jessica! What a great post, thank you!”

“Stunning as always! Love the cozy, natural look, Jessica 🧡🦋✨,” said somebody else.

“Yes to this all beauty 🙌,” posted another individual.

Last but not least, one Instagram user commented, “You look simply marvelous. ❤️❤️❤️”

We’re glad to see Alba looking so good and spreading so much positivity, and it’s great to see others appreciating it, too.

Alba’s acting career has seemingly been put on hold for a couple of years — her last credit came in the 2024 action thriller movie “Trigger Warning.” However, if you’re missing her, you needn’t worry.

The gorgeous actress will appear in several projects in the very near future. Most imminently, she will star in the biographical sports drama movie “Maserati: The Brothers,” which is already out in Italy and set to receive a U.S. release date soon. Beyond that, she will appear in the action thriller film “The Mark,” the drama movie “A Tree Is Blue,” the mystery thriller television series “Confessions on the 7:45,” the action flick “Incógnito,” and the fantasy rom-com remake “13 Going on 30.”

We’re looking forward to seeing them all.

Jessica Alba’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.