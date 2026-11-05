Matthew McConaughey Wrote Down 10 Life Goals When He Was 22 – Here’s What They Were

At the young age of 22, Matthew McConaughey had big ambitions. He sat down with paper and pen and scrawled down a list of ten life goals he hoped to achieve before he passed away. The iconic actor managed to achieve all 10 of these goals by the age of 57, which is incredible, and perhaps a testament to the star’s resilience, intention-setting, and belief in positive manifestation.

If you’re curious about what Matthew’s goal were, continue to read on! Some of them are things that many of us would aspire to have or be in life, whereas others are more related to Matthew’s acting career.

Matthew’s List Of Goals

Getty Matthew McConaughey

Matthew penned his list of ten life goals shortly after losing his father, James. He rediscovered the list among his old diaries when he was looking back through old bits and pieces while putting together his 2020 memoir, “Greenlights.”

Though the list didn’t stay close to Matthew every day, he still believed that he perhaps subconsciously carried it with him as he went about his days. The ten things on Matthew’s list were:

Become a father

Find and keep the woman for me

Keep my relationship with God

Chase my best self

Be an egotistical utilitarian

Take more risks

Stay close to mom and family

Win an Oscar for best actor

Look back and enjoy the view

Just keep livin’

Matthew Achieving These Goals

Matthew has stayed true to his goals, and would definitely be proud. In 2012 he married his wife Brazilian model and entrepreneur Camila Alves, and the pair shares three children together named Levi, Vida, and Livingston.

Alongside his career and fatherhood, faith has remained a very important part of his public identity. He identifies as a Christian and openly affirms his belief in God and Jesus Christ. He has also discussed his spirituality in his memoir, and is said to attend a non-denominational church somewhere in Texas.

In 2014, Matthew’s dream of winning an Oscar for Best Actor came true as he was rewarded for his amazing efforts in “Dallas Buyers Club.” Being part of the film was a risk for him as prior to taking on the role of main character Ron Woodroof, he had predominantly featured in rom coms.

As for being an “egotistical utilitarian”, the star further explained in his memoir that he meant making choices that simultaneously serve his own personal growth and benefit others to find a balance between individual progression and working towards the greater good. Between his open relationship with God to working with centers on youth wellness, school safety, and disaster relief, Matthew seems to have this point covered. He also founded the “Just Keep Livin'” Foundation to help highschool-aged children to have access to fitness, wellness and nutrition programs as well as gratitude programs to give them the best possible start in life.

Congratulations to Matthew for all he has achieved and who knows? Maybe after reading this you will feel inspired to jot down a little list of your own!