Dylan Sprouse Reveals He Received Just Five Cents in Residuals From ‘The Suite Life’

Dylan Sprouse spent much of his childhood starring in one of Disney Channel’s most recognizable sitcoms, but he says the show’s success did not translate into residual payments.

During the November 3 episode of the “Wildmen” podcast, Sprouse reunited with his former “The Suite Life of Zack & Cody” co-star Phill Lewis, who played Mr. Moseby. The two reflected on their years working together and shared some surprising details about their contracts.

Sprouse revealed that despite starring in nearly 190 episodes across the original series and its spinoff, “The Suite Life on Deck,” he remembers receiving only one residual check.

The amount was just five cents.

Dylan Sprouse Says His Only ‘Suite Life’ Residual Check Was for 5 Cents

While discussing the show’s popularity, Sprouse explained that the only residual payment he recalls receiving came from a crossover episode with “Hannah Montana.”

“The only residual check I’ve ever received for ‘The Suite Life’ at all was a crossover episode with ‘Hannah Montana’ for five cents,” Sprouse said.

“I’m not joking,” he added.

Lewis appeared equally surprised by the amount, questioning how Sprouse could receive so little after spending years on the Disney Channel series.

Sprouse also remembered hearing that the show had surpassed “The Sopranos” in television ratings. At the time, he was too young to understand the significance of the comparison.

Looking back, however, the actor found it surprising that the show’s popularity never resulted in more residual payments for him.

Lewis explained that their contracts also allowed Disney to film an unusually large number of episodes within a single season.

According to Lewis, one season included approximately 32 episodes, but the network still counted them as one season rather than increasing the cast’s compensation through additional seasonal pay raises.

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Phill Lewis Recalls the Show’s Demanding Production Schedule

Lewis and Sprouse also discussed how much television they produced during their time together.

Sprouse recalled that Disney Channel regularly aired multiple episodes of “The Suite Life,” giving audiences plenty of opportunities to revisit the series.

Lewis described another production practice involving scenes filmed weeks apart and eventually combined into additional episodes.

The actor said the cast did not receive separate compensation for those assembled episodes.

Despite their frustrations with certain contractual arrangements, both actors spoke fondly about their experience making the sitcom.

Sprouse explained that Lewis became an important figure in his childhood, both professionally and personally.

Dylan Sprouse Credits Phill Lewis With Helping Shape His Acting Career

Sprouse described Lewis as a second father figure and said the two remain close today.

He credited his former co-star with helping him develop his love of acting during the years they spent together.

Lewis also remembered the cast spending time together outside work, explaining that their relationships extended well beyond the studio.

Toward the end of the conversation, Sprouse thanked Lewis for the influence he had on his career.

Although the residual payments were disappointing, Sprouse made it clear that his memories of working alongside Lewis remain valuable.

Their reunion offered a look at both the financial realities of a successful children’s sitcom and the relationships that continued long after filming ended.