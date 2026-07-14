Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin Reveal They Are Expecting a Baby Girl

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin are preparing to welcome a new addition to their family.

The actor and model revealed they are expecting a baby girl during the debut episode of Sprouse’s new podcast, “Wildmen.” The couple announced their pregnancy in May and will become parents for the first time.

Sprouse, 33, shared his excitement about raising a daughter while discussing the pregnancy with Palvin. The couple has already given their baby an affectionate nickname, although they have not settled on an official name.

“We’ve been calling her principessa,” Sprouse shared during the podcast, explaining that the word means princess in Italian.

Sprouse then confirmed that the couple is expecting a daughter and said he is looking forward to becoming a girl dad.

Dylan Sprouse Is Looking Forward to Becoming a Girl Dad

Sprouse and Palvin kept the conversation lighthearted as they imagined what life could look like after their daughter arrives.

Palvin predicted that raising a daughter may have a calming influence on her husband. She also joked that Sprouse will likely spend plenty of time worrying about their “princess.”

Sprouse appeared ready to embrace some of the traditions that could come with fatherhood. When the couple discussed future tea parties, the former Disney Channel star admitted that he already enjoys the activity.

“I just also unironically love a tea party,” Sprouse said.

“He loves a high tea,” Palvin added.

Although the couple has been referring to their daughter as “principessa,” they have not chosen her official name. Sprouse and Palvin said they continue to consider different possibilities as they prepare for her arrival.

The baby will be the first child for both Sprouse and Palvin.

The couple publicly revealed the pregnancy during the Cannes Film Festival in May. Palvin highlighted her growing baby bump while attending the event in a light blue dress alongside Sprouse.

Since sharing the news, Palvin has continued documenting parts of her pregnancy publicly. However, the podcast marked the first time the couple confirmed that they are expecting a daughter.

Getty Barbara Palvin waves to photographers while showcasing her baby bump at Cannes 2026.

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin Are Beginning a New Chapter

Sprouse and Palvin’s relationship began years before they started preparing for parenthood.

The pair met at a party in 2017 and began dating the following year. Their relationship later became public, with Palvin speaking openly about finding a supportive partner.

Sprouse and Palvin confirmed their engagement in June 2023. One month later, they married during a ceremony in Palvin’s home country of Hungary.

Their pregnancy announcement came nearly three years after their wedding.

The new chapter also follows Palvin’s decision to speak publicly about her experience with endometriosis.

Palvin previously revealed that she underwent surgery after consulting an endometriosis specialist. She explained that routine gynecological examinations had not identified the condition and encouraged others to understand the importance of early diagnosis and treatment.

Following the procedure, Palvin expressed gratitude for the improvement in her health and said the experience made her more aware of changes in her body.

Now, Sprouse and Palvin are focused on preparing for their daughter while continuing to debate possible names.

The couple has not publicly shared their baby’s due date. For now, “principessa” remains the nickname for the newest member of their family as Sprouse prepares to take on his next role as a girl dad.