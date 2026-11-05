Nicolas Cage Looks Unrecognizable After Gaining 25 Lbs. for New Film ‘Madden’

Nicolas Cage is nearly unrecognizable in his upcoming film “Madden,” and the actor revealed that his transformation into the late NFL legend John Madden involved gaining 25 pounds.

The 62-year-old actor opened up about his dramatic new look during the film’s Los Angeles premiere on Wednesday, Nov. 4, where he attended alongside his wife, Riko Shibata.

According to PEOPLE, Cage changed his usual eating habits to gain weight for the role, allowing himself to enjoy foods he typically avoids.

“I just enjoyed my pasta and my sourdough bread, which I don’t normally do,” he explained.

Cage revealed that his normal diet consists of two Premier Protein shakes and one meal a day, usually a Caesar salad.

However, the actor didn’t rely entirely on gaining weight to resemble Madden, who was known for his larger build. Instead, he combined his 25-pound weight gain with approximately 30 additional pounds created through prosthetics.

“I’m 62, so I’m not going to gain 60 pounds. That’s dangerous,” Cage said.

Nicolas Cage Reveals the Challenges of His ‘Madden’ Transformation

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To complete his transformation, Cage worked with prosthetics and makeup artist Adrien Morot, who previously helped transform Brendan Fraser for his Oscar-winning role in the 2022 film “The Whale.”

Cage described their method as a “hybrid approach,” combining his actual weight gain with prosthetic makeup to achieve Madden’s appearance.

“That was, to me, the sweet spot,” he said.

Although gaining weight meant enjoying more of his favorite foods, Cage admitted that losing the extra pounds after filming proved more challenging.

When asked whether the weight came off easily, he responded, “Not really.”

The actor explained that he has been spending considerable time exercising, particularly on the elliptical machine, to shed the weight.

“A lot of days in the gym on the elliptical. I still do it. I’m always on the elliptical for a couple of hours a day,” he said.

Beyond his physical appearance, Cage also discussed how he connected with Madden’s personality while preparing for the role.

He admitted that he knew little about the football legend before joining the project and had never been particularly interested in sports.

However, learning about Madden’s enthusiasm, humor and passion for teaching helped him understand the man he was portraying.

Cage, whose father also worked in education, said recognizing Madden as a teacher made him appreciate the role even more.

“When I realized that that is what John was, a teacher first, I grew to love him even more,” he explained.

What to Know About Nicolas Cage’s Upcoming Film ‘Madden’

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Directed by David O. Russell, “Madden” follows the football icon’s career as a coach, broadcaster and influential figure behind the popular “Madden NFL” video game franchise.

Per PEOPLE, Madden became head coach of the Oakland Raiders in 1969 and led the team to its first Super Bowl victory following the 1976 season.

He retired from coaching in 1979 before becoming a prominent football commentator. Madden died in December 2021 at age 85.

The biopic also stars Christian Bale as former Raiders owner Al Davis, Kathryn Hahn as Madden’s wife, Virginia, and Sienna Miller as Davis’ wife, Carol. John Mulaney portrays Electronic Arts founder Trip Hawkins, while comedian Shane Gillis also appears in the film.

“Madden” opens in select theaters Nov. 11 before streaming globally on Prime Video beginning Nov. 18.

Reflecting on his decision to portray the football legend, Cage admitted that taking on such an unfamiliar role was part of its appeal.

“I saw in him an opportunity for transformation of sorts because he was so far out of my comfort zone that I thought, ‘Well, this is a risk and I want to go for it,'” he said.