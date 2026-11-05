Travis Kelce Reveals Why He’s ‘Excited’ for First Holiday Season With Wife Taylor Swift

Christmas is still weeks away, but Travis Kelce already knows what makes this one different. For the first time, he’ll be celebrating the holiday as Taylor Swift‘s husband.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 37, shared his excitement while appearing in Tommy Hilfiger’s winter 2026 campaign, which asks familiar faces to talk about their favorite holiday traditions.

For Travis, making new memories is just as appealing as keeping the old ones.

Travis Kelce Opens Up About First Married Christmas

Getty CLEVELAND, OHIO – MAY 23: (L-R) Singer Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs attend Game Three between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Rocket Arena on May 23, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Speaking with Women’s Wear Daily for the campaign, Travis explained why this holiday season feels particularly special.

“I’m excited for my first holiday as a married man,” he said, as reported by People. “I love all the old traditions and can’t wait to start some new ones. I start celebrating as that tree goes up.”

His comments come nearly four months after his magical and high-profile wedding to Taylor, 36.

The couple has celebrated Christmas together before, but this year marks their first holiday season since exchanging vows. Travis did not reveal any specific plans he and the Grammy winner have made for Christmas Day.

Travis Kelce Reveals His Favorite Christmas Traditions

Family remains at the heart of Travis’ ideal holiday.

In footage for the Tommy Hilfiger campaign, he described a Christmas that would include a nighttime football game and having his entire family there.

He also brought up one familiar treat: blueberry muffins baked by his mother, Donna Kelce. He also suggested a wardrobe to match the festive mood, joking about Tommy Hilfiger Christmas onesies.

The fashion brand’s campaign, called “The Perfect Holiday,” features other celebrities and athletes talking about what makes the season meaningful to them. New videos are scheduled to arrive weekly through Christmas.

Travis became a global ambassador and creative collaborator for Tommy Hilfiger earlier this year. His appearance in the winter campaign follows an earlier fall collaboration, giving fans another glimpse of his personality off the field.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Married in July

Getty Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce

The holiday excitement comes after a milestone summer for the couple.

Travis and Taylor married Friday, July 3, at Madison Square Garden in New York City, with actor Adam Sandler officiating, as per the official press release obtained by People.

The event drew a star-studded crowd. Their siblings also had special roles: Jason Kelce served as best man, while Austin Swift was man of honor. The couple had no traditional bridesmaids or groomsmen.

Their wedding followed an August 2025 engagement announcement. The pair began dating in 2023, and their relationship soon became a major point of interest for both music and football fans.

What Travis Kelce Has Said About Married Life

The NFL star has spoken warmly about his wedding since returning to the football field. During an August media appearance, he called the celebration the best night of his life before turning the conversation back to his season with the Chiefs.

Now, with Christmas approaching, Travis is looking forward to familiar family time and the chance to create something new with Taylor.

And judging by his remarks, the holiday spirit starts the moment their tree goes up.