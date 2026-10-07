Travis Barker Sparks Concern After Posting From Hospital With Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker gave fans a rare look inside a recent hospital visit, sharing photos that showed his daughter and wife staying close while he received medical care.

Barker, 50, posted the images to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, October 6. In one photo, the Blink-182 drummer sat in a hospital bed wearing a medical gown and cap while posing for a selfie with his daughter, Alabama Barker.

“My baby girl came with me,” he wrote. Another image showed Kourtney Kardashian walking beside Barker as he appeared to be wheeled through the hospital. She leaned in to kiss him in the photo. “And my beautiful wife [was] by my side,” Barker wrote.

Why Was Travis Barker in the Hospital?

Barker did not reveal why he was hospitalized, and Kardashian, 47, has not publicly shared any additional details about the visit.

The musician’s posts focused instead on the people who were there with him. Barker and Kardashian have been married since 2022. They welcomed son Rocky in 2023. Both are also parents to children from previous relationships.

Kourtney Kardashian Has Faced Medical Scares of Her Own

Getty Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian

Kardashian has previously spoken about a difficult medical experience during her pregnancy with Rocky.

She underwent emergency fetal surgery after facing an undisclosed complication.

Speaking to Vanity Fair Italia in October 2023, Kardashian said the experience changed the way she approached the rest of her pregnancy.

“Right after the surgery, I reached the point where I let myself go and I stopped worrying,” she said.

“Now I talk to the baby every day, have a positive mindset, keep my head straight, and say a lot of prayers. I feel really lucky and grateful. I have a lot of gratitude. Not that I didn’t have it before, but perhaps since it came easy to me, I took the pregnancy for granted.”

What Has Kourtney Kardashian Said About IVF?

Getty Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Before conceiving Rocky without medical intervention, Kardashian had gone through multiple rounds of IVF.

She later said the process did not feel right for her. “The truth is, I felt like I was doing something that wasn’t right for me,” she told Vanity Fair Italia.

“My intuition was telling me that it wasn’t suitable for me. I don’t even take medicine, [so] imagine that it was working against my body rather than for it.”

Rocky was born in 2023 following a previous pregnancy loss.

Kourtney Kardashian Says Her Children Come First

The hospital photos also come as Kardashian has been speaking more openly about her priorities at home.

In a trailer for the upcoming eighth season of “The Kardashians,” her friend Simon Huck addressed speculation that Barker had pulled her away from her famous family.

“They think that Travis is shielding you from the family, which is probably the biggest misread of the century,” Huck said.

Kardashian agreed and said her children were her “biggest priority.”

“I’m very happy with my life,” she added.

Season 8 of “The Kardashians” premieres on Hulu Thursday, October 8.

For now, Barker has not shared the reason for his hospital stay, but his photos made clear that he had family beside him throughout the visit.