Pete Davidson Defends Ex Ariana Grande Years After Their Abrupt Split

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande began dating in May 2018, and got engaged the following month.

The whirlwind romance generated countless headlines until the abruptly called the whole thing off in October after five brief months.

Both have largely remained tight-lipped about their time together, but Davidson is now opening up about his ex in a new interview with Variety.

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In the interview, the “Saturday Night Live” alum commented on the online scrutiny of Grande’s thin physique in recent months.

Discussing the online bullying and body-shaming she’s been subjected to, he immediately came to her defense.

“I don’t like it at all. It’s not cool,” Davidson declared.

“She’s a really strong person — I’ve witnessed it — and I don’t understand it,” Davidson continued, pointing out that she’s no stranger to dealing with situations like that.

“She knows how to handle this stuff though,” Davidson added. “She’s been around. So she’ll be OK, but I think it’s [expletive] up.”

No Hard Feelings

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During his conversation with Variety, Davidson also shared a rare update on the status of their relationship these days.

“I think Ariana’s [expletive] cool and immensely talented and an awesome girl,” he said.

“We’re not texting or whatever,” he added, “but we’re cool.”

Clean and Sober

Davidson also confirmed to Variety that he was officially embracing sobriety.

As he shared, he’d been going down a rough path that proved to be a wakeup call for him, particularly when it came to ketamine.

“It was K. I was getting liquid and cooking it,” he shared.

“And I would do acid and shrooms and whippets and smoke weed all day and eat pills every day. It got scary because I didn’t feel high. I felt high when I wasn’t doing it, so I was like, this is a huge problem,” he explained.

However, it was an emotional FaceTime call with his mother that really left him shaken.

“She told me her biggest fear was waking up one day to see on the news that something bad had happened to me,” he recalled. “I reached a point where I couldn’t do that to her anymore.”

As he told Variety, apart from an estimated “four beers a year,” he’s been sober for awhile now.

“I don’t [expletive] with drugs anymore. It’s been two or three years from doing really hard stuff and about a year or more from weed. Weirdly, the hardest thing to stop was weed,” he admited. “And now it’s easy because I have a kid. Anytime there’s ever a thought, I look at my phone background and go, ‘Oh yeah, no.'”

That sobriety has coincided with his ongoing project of removing his nearly 200 tattoos, and he explained the motivation behind getting de-inked.

“One, they were [expletive] horrible,” he joked. “Two, it was a business decision. I hated coming into the makeup trailer three hours early to spray-paint over horrible [expletive] tattoos. And third, I was like, ‘I’m not this dude.’ I got these when I was in an immense amount of pain and I was trying to show people my pain.”