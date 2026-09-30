Dakota Johnson Unleashes a Bodacious Brag in Hilarious New ‘Saturday Night Live’ Promos

Dakota Johnson is returning to Rockefeller Center’s Studio 8H this week to mark her third time as host of “Saturday Night Live.”

Ahead of the show, NBC has just unveiled a series of brief and hilarious promos for the upcoming episode.

The Third Time’s the Charm

Joined by “SNL” cast member Ashley Padilla, Johnson tells viewers she’ll be hosting the season’s second episode, joined by musical guest Turnstiles.

“Third time hosting, you know what that means!” Padilla excitedly tells Johnson in the first of five promos. “It means you get to give a big monologue at the beginning of the show.”

That leaves Johnson confused. “I’ve done that every time I host,” she explains.

“Oh sorry, I’ve never seen the show,” Padilla admits.

“You’ve never seen ‘SNL?'” Johnson asks incredulously.

“My mom said it’s too horny,” Padilla replies.

‘Have You Ever …’

NBC Host Dakota Johnson and Ashley Padilla during Promos

“This is your third time hosting, this is my third season — we’re kinda like twins, don’t ya think?” Padilla tells Johnson in another promo.

“Have you ever skinned a goat with your bare hands?” Johnson asks a suddenly terrified Padilla, who meekly admits, “No.”

“Then you and I are nothing alike,” Johnson coldly tells her.

A Birthday Celebration

When discussing her third time as “SNL” host with Vogue’s “The Run-Through” podcast, Johnson dropped some surprising news about her upcoming appearance on the show.

“I’m hosting on the third and my birthday’s the fourth, so in the middle of the show, it’ll turn into my birthday,” she shared

“I love SNL more than anything,” Johnson added, revealing she watched “SNL” as a kid alongside her brothers, who were huge fans of Adam Sandler and Chris Farley.

She Wants to Join the ‘SNL’ Cast

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Ahead of her second “SNL” hosting stint, Johnson dropped by “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

“By the way, every time you’re on the show, we start laughing so hard, you start crying,” Fallon told Johnson, as she proved him right by beginning to break into a giggle fit.

“Is it happening right now? You’re crying from laughing. This is bizarre,” Fallon exclaimed.

“I don’t know what to do,” Johnson said, still laughing. “My body’s confused!”

“But why? My face makes you laugh?” Fallon said.

“It makes me laugh, and then it makes me cry,” Johnson responded.

To demonstrate Johnson’s long “Tonight Show” history of laughing until she cries, Fallon showed her a supercut the show put together. In the montage, Johnson is continually seen wiping tears from her eyes. “Why do I always cry when I come on this…” she said, joking, “At least I’m consistent.”

Asked if she was as nervous to host “SNL” for the second time as she was for the first, she replied, “I’m the same amount of nervous,” explaining that she’s “so excited” because her first time was so amazing.

“I loved it so much that I was like, ‘I’ll do this. I’ll just be in the cast,” Johnson said. “I was like, ‘I’ll quit my job and just do this every day.'”

Johnson can be seen hosting “SNL” for the third time on Saturday, October 3 on NBC.