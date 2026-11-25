Andrew Walker and Daniel Lissing are undeniably two of the most popular stars on the Hallmark Channel. This happens to be for multiple reasons — they’re talented actors who play charming characters, they’re seemingly delightful in real life… and they’re both really good kissers.

In fact, these two are so skilled at delivering swoon-worthy smooches that they’re now competing for Hallmark’s best kiss of the year. But can they compare to the top 15 Hallmark kisses of all time?

‘Did ‘Aussie at Heart’ Contain the Kiss of the Year for Hallmark?’

This past summer, viewers were treated to a truly memorable and oh-so-romantic moment when Lissing kissed Rhiannon Fish in “Aussie at Heart.” In response, the Deck the Hallmark Podcast took to Instagram to ask, “Did ‘Aussie at Heart’ contain the kiss of the year for Hallmark? 🤔”

Deck the Hallmark also included a clip from the movie to help fans answer the question, while the hosts offered their commentary and opinions, saying, “The kiss at the end of this movie was nuts…”

In the snippet from the story, Lissing and Fish engage in a smooch that is just as hot as the fireworks going off above them.

The moment was so noteworthy that one of the podcast hosts added, “The kiss was not just a kiss. That was a make-out session on TV in front of everybody. A make up and make out. I couldn’t believe it. They went so hard through the whole firework. … I don’t remember seeing one going that hard.”

But has Walker now topped this kiss, or does Lissing’s smooch still take this year’s top spot?

Is Andrew Walker ‘The Best Kisser’ on the Hallmark Channel?

“Your yearly reminder that Andrew Walker is the best kisser on Hallmark Channel 😘,” Deck the Hallmark wrote in the caption of an Instagram post that was shared on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

Including a scene from the actor’s new movie with Erin Cahill, “Christmas in Blue Dog Valley,” take a peek at the smooch in the post above, and you’ll see why it’s created a buzz among fans (even if you’ve already seen it, you know that it’s worth watching again… and again and again).

“I loved this movie, and it might be because this kiss was bonkers. It was insane. It was not safe for television, this kiss,” one host says, before another chimes in to add, “It’s getting to a point where every year the kiss is just the Andrew Walker kiss. The ‘Sweet Autumn’ kiss, … this kiss might be better than that kiss. … It’s better than the kiss on the motorcycle.”

Mentioning that Walker picked Cahill up during the kiss, the podcast hosts weren’t the only ones who were blown away by this particular detail.

“Holy hoisted her Batman!!! My bells haven’t stopped jingling,” Remark wrote in the caption of an Instagram post about Walker and Cahill’s kiss. “Nicely done @awalkk35 !!! Congrats @theerincahill !!! Best kiss this year!”

Walker left a “💋” emoji in the IG comments, and also reacted to the Deck the Hallmark post, writing, “Every year! 😂😂😂”

Fellow Hallmark star Kristoffer Polaha left a comment that made it clear he was disappointed that he didn’t earn the honor of best Hallmark kiss of 2026, but was also supportive, saying, “Damn it. Congrats to you, Walker, congrats.”

Michael Rady added a similar sentiment, writing, “Dang. Ok, congrats man!”