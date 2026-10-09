John Cena Reveals Current  Relationship With  Dwayne Johnson After Bitter Feud

John Cena and The Rock won’t be sharing the screen anytime soon. Cena, 49, was on Josh Horowitz’s “Happy, Sad, Confused” podcast. He opened up about his relationship with former rival Dwayne Johnson, 54. The pair had a heated rivalry both on and off the WWE screen for years. Although the two sensationalized their feud for TV purposes, they had real-life animosity behind the scenes.

Cena and Johnson patched things up after their “WrestleMania 29” match in 2013. But the pair have never shared the film screen. The two were last seen together at WWE “Elimination Chamber” 2025. Johnson then chose to step back from the high-profile program he and Cena had entered against Cody Rhodes that night.

Now, Cena has addressed calls from fans to see him and Johnson paired in a film.

John Cena And Dwayne Johnson Interact When They Run Into Each Other

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John Cena has had a positive relationship with Dwayne Johnson ever since they put their feud to rest. The retired WWE superstar told podcast host Josh Horowitz that his rival-turned-friend isn’t the easiest to get hold of. As a result, Cena cherishes the times they do get to interact, and doesn’t talk about any potential ventures.

Horowitz asked Cena about the status of projects like “The Janson Directive.” The film was announced years earlier and was meant to be produced by Dwayne Johnson. Work on the feature has not progressed since it was first announced in 2018. Cena said it was “tought to get [it] to the finish line” like many other projects.

Cena maintained he and Johnson had no issues as they had in the past. However, the pair don’t usually interact because he feels Johnson “doesn’t seem like he gets a lot of time to himself.” Cena praised his former rival for staying on top of multiple ventures. He also admired Johnson remaining humble enough to give him time when they happen to meet.

The 49-year-old confirmed he doesn’t have any other projects lined up after “Matchbox: The Movie.” When Horowitz asked if Cena has asked Johnson to collaborate, the former revealed he’s never brought up the subject.

John Cena And Dwayne Johnson Don’t Discuss Careers When Together

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A prospective John Cena and Dwayne Johnson film would be welcome news to fans. However, the pair currently aren’t lined up for any movie together. Cena told Horowitz he has never asked his former rival about starring together.

While the pair have a closer relationship today, Cena doesn’t feel comfortable about mixing it with work. He told Horowitz that he appreciates Johnson for giving him his time, and doesn’t want to “bog him down” with film pitches. Cena did admit that he would never turn down the opportunity for a pairing in the future.

“If that opportunity comes, I’m all in,” Cena said about the prospect of a film together. “Like, to say I wouldn’t want to share the screen with Dwayne Johnson is a bold-faced lie.”

Cena is currently promoting “Matchbox: The Movie,” which was released on Apple TV on October 9.