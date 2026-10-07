‘Today’ Show Host Hilariously Botches John Cena’s New Movie Title in Front of Him

John Cena had his film title blundered by Al Roker on the “Today” show. Cena, 49, made an appearance to promote his latest film, “Matchbox: The Movie.” The retired WWE superstar was interviewed by “Today” correspondents Dylan Dreyer, Craig Melvin, and Al Roker. Before the conversation could even shift to Cena’s film, however, a hilarious botch led to everyone present breaking into laughter. The film is based on the popular Mattel toy line, but its title can still cause a little confusion.

Cena played along with the error, poking fun at the mix-up. The wrestler-turned-actor additionally spoke about his early days in the acting business. The 49-year-old revealed why his original venture into the industry didn’t work out and why he now understands it better.

Al Roker Accidentally Misnames John Cena’s Movie

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Al Roker, 71, introduced John Cena’s new film to the viewing audience. Hilariously, the long-time “Today” show weathercaster mixed up the name “Matchbox: The Movie” with “Matchbook: The Movie.” Roker didn’t even realize his blunder until he was corrected by Dylan Dreyer, 45. The meteorologist laughed while interjecting the real title, momentarily confusing Roker. Melvin, 47, then pointed out that Roker had said “Matchbook” instead.

John Cena continued the joke once Roker realized his mistake. The 17-time WWE champion claimed that “Matchbook” was the sequel, and Roker joined in, suggesting he had given Cena an idea for the next movie. Although it seemed like that was the end of the confusion, Roker wasn’t let off the hook so easily by his co-hosts.

After Cena mentioned he grew up playing with the “Matchbox” toy line, Roker agreed with his own experience with it. However, Melvin quipped that they all played with “Matchbooks” as well, prompting everyone to humorously warn audiences against doing so at home.

Cena demonstrated his quick wit by the end of the interview by referencing the mix-up. Roker congratulated the 49-year-old on his recent successes, including “Coyote vs. Acme” and ventures with the WWE. Cena told Roker to “get that matchbook out because we’re lighting the whole thing up,” causing the hosts to break down laughing.

John Cena Admits He ‘Got Ran Out Of The Movie Business’ After Initial Failures

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John Cena was humble enough to accept that he made mistakes early in his career. The performer was 28 years old when he was cast in “The Marine.” Cena told the “Today” hosts that he didn’t have the necessary respect for the acting industry at the time because he mainly wanted to be a WWE superstar.

“I got, like, ran out of the movie business for not caring. And justifiably so.” Cena elaborated on his movie failures after “The Marine.” “If you don’t care about something, then someone will give he opportunity to somebody who does.”

Following “The Marine,” Cena starred in films like “12 Rounds,” “Legendary,” and “The Reunion,” all of which were poorly received. He made a comeback in an against-type role in “Trainwreck.” His supporting role was widely praised, setting the foundation for Cena to make a mainstream return to the big screen.

Cena retired from the WWE in December 2025. The former wrestler reiterated that there is “no chance” he will ever perform in the ring again but will continue to work with WWE as an ambassador.

“Matchbox: The Movie” is set for release on October 9, 2026, on Apple TV. The film stars John Cena, Jessica Biel, Sam Richardson, Arturo Castro, and Teyonah Parris.