Iconic 80s Film Gets a Broadway Makeover

Get ready to have the time of your life all over again.

“Dirty Dancing,” the smash-hit 1987 film that defined a generation of pop culture, is officially eyeing a massive Broadway revival. The timeless coming-of-age story, packed with unforgettable hits, high-stakes romance, and world-class choreography, is being reimagined for the stage, promising fans a front-row seat to the magic of Kellerman’s Resort.

All The Details About the ‘Dirty Dancing’ Musical

“Dirty Dancing” the musical will play a limited Broadway engagement in 2027. The production debuts just in time for the film’s 40th anniversary.

According to Playbill, the musical debuts on March 14, opening at the Lena Horne Theatre.

The publication shared, “Lonny Price, who starred in the original film as Neil Kellerman, is directing the new revival of the musical adaptation of the 1987 film, which debuted at Saint Paul, Minnesota’s Ordway Center for the Performing Arts on August 12 before embarking on an 11-stop journey. Darrell Grand Moultrie is choreographing.”

The Broadway cast remains the same as the Minnesota actors. These performers include Annalese Starzec as Frances “Baby” Houseman, Blake Zelesnikar as Johnny Castle, Olivia Cece as Penny Johnson, Bryan Fenkart as Jake Houseman, Dan Klimko as Neil Kellerman, Lily Kren as Lisa Houseman, Ashley LaLonde as Elizabeth, Gina Lamparella as Marjorie Houseman, Loren Lester as Max Kellerman, Ethan Peterson as Billy Kostecki, and Erick Pinnick as Tito Suarez.

Pre-sales for “Dirty Dancing’s” Broadway run begin October 8 with pre-registration at DDMusical.com. General sales will begin October 9 at 10 a.m. ET via Broadway Direct.

What Was the Original ‘Dirty Dancing’ Film About?

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Set in the summer of 1963, the original 1987 romantic drama “Dirty Dancing” followed Frances “Baby” Houseman (Jennifer Grey), an idealistic 17-year-old vacationing with her wealthy family at Kellerman’s, an upscale resort in the Catskills. Bound for the Peace Corps and accustomed to a quiet life, Baby’s summer took an unexpected turn when she wandered into the resort staff’s after-hours quarters and discovered Johnny Castle (Patrick Swayze).

When Johnny’s original dance partner, Penny (Cynthia Rhodes), faced an unexpected crisis, Baby stepped up and agreed to train as her last-minute replacement for an upcoming high-stakes performance at a rival resort. Through intense, secret dance rehearsals, Baby and Johnny found they had a lot more in common than they thought, and love blossomed.

As their relationship deepened, class tensions at Kellerman’s exploded, leading to Johnny being wrongfully fired. The film culminated in the iconic end-of-season talent show, where Johnny dramatically returned to pull Baby out of the background, uttering the legendary line, “Nobody puts Baby in a corner.”

The pair took the stage for a dance routine to “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life,” bringing down the house and showing that their love was more important than the class division that threatened to split them apart.

“Dirty Dancing” debuted in theaters on August 21, 1987, becoming a massive box-office phenomenon and cultural milestone. The film’s iconic music, unforgettable choreography, and timeless romance continue to captivate audiences nearly four decades later.