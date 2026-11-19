Playbill issued a public apology on Thursday morning following backlash over an offensive job listing posted on its website.

The organization hosts a job board on its website, dubbed “Broadway’s #1 Job Site.” The listings are written by industry organizations seeking to hire performers, technicians, and instructors.

‘Committed to Regaining Your Trust’

In a post to their social media pages, Playbill issued an apology for a job listing approved on Wednesday evening. “Playbill Jobs incorrectly approved a job listing that had no place on our site. Once leadership was alerted, the listing was immediately removed and we began reviewing and revising our approval processes,” the organization wrote in the statement.

The job listing in question was a call for “comedic singers” for “George Floyd The Musical.” The listing was posted by Busted Broadway, an independent musical theatre record label.

“We apologize unequivocally for giving this hateful listing any further air, and we promise to do better going forward. We at Playbill aim to lift up this community with empathy, consideration, and respect.” Playbill continued, “We hope those who read and follow us do the same.”

Busted Broadway describes itself as bringing “musical cast recordings that are too ridiculous, too raunchy, and too absurd to see the stage.”

The label was founded in 2025 by composer Kevin Lynch and “musicians and artists devoted to the funny, absurd, and ridiculous humor baked into our human condition.” The company positions itself and its productions on its website as “not for the mollycoddled or politically correct listener.”

An advertisement for the musical in question is listed as “coming soon” on the label’s website.

Playbill’s job board listings are written and submitted by individual organizations. Each listing costs $39.95 to post, plus an additional $10 for commercial listings in the classes, coaching, and services categories. The website hosts listings for up to 30 days from approval, with up to two business days given from submission for approval. Playbill writes that it “will strive to approve a job listing promptly” on its submission page.

Varied but Strong Community Reactions

Many fans expressed concerns over how the job listing was mistakenly approved. “That playbill jobs is basically an online bulletin board- they let lots of things through. It’s hard to tell what’s real these days- not sure how they could vet every post,” one fan wrote on Playbill’s post.

Many community members pointed out the industry is changing, becoming more varied in its subject matter. Many commenters cited “Slam Frank,” an off-Broadway satirical hip-hop musical loosely based on the life of Anne Frank, as the fire starter for this genre of musicals in the industry.

“If you think a George Floyd musical is bad, imagine the outrage if someone did one about Anne Frank! I can’t imagine Playbill ever promoting that,” one commenter wrote.

Above all, the reaction is centered around accountability. Many comments focus on wanting answers surrounding Playbill’s approval system, while others are concerned about oversight. Many have additional questions about how a listing can be “incorrectly approved.”