‘Riverdance’ Star Michael Flatley Mourns the Sad Passing of His Wife Niamh — Tributes Pour In

American-Irish former professional dancer and choreographer, and the creator of the iconic “Riverdance,” Michael Flatley, who shot to fame in the 1990s when the show went global, has announced the sad passing of his wife, Niamh O’Brien.

Flatley, 68, both met and married O’Brien, 52, in 2006. Per Irish news website RTÉ, she was a former lead performer in Flatley’s other famous show, “Lord of the Dance.”

Together, the couple have one son, Michael St. James Flatley, who was born in 2007.

A family representative told RTÉ that Niamh passed away peacefully at Beacon Hospital in Dublin following an illness.

The representative said, “The Flatley and O’Brien families are devastated by Niamh’s sudden passing and have asked that their privacy be respected as they come to terms with this heartbreaking loss. They express their sincere gratitude to the doctors, nurses and staff at Beacon Hospital who cared for Niamh over the past few weeks, and to everyone who has offered their kindness and support to the family.”

Flatley took to social media to share the upsetting news of Niamh’s untimely passing with his fans.

Michael Flatley Honors His ‘Gorgeous Bride’ Niamh O’Brien

Michael Flatley shared the terrible news of his wife Niamh O’Brien’s passing with the 85,000 followers on his Instagram account.

His post includes a carousel of three photographs. The first photograph shows Niamh smiling and doing what she loved, which was performing. In the second photograph, Flatley and his wife look the picture of happiness on their wedding day 20 years ago. Photograph three shows the couple with their son, Michael St. James Flatley, enjoying what appears to be a family vacation.

Flatley’s caption on his post begins, “My heart is broken. I have lost my beautiful wife, Niamh, and my best friend.”

His caption continues, “My gorgeous bride of twenty years has gone to the Lord in Heaven.”

The caption goes on, “She was the most loving mother, wife and person, and our lives will never be the same without her.”

Flatley then thanks those who’ve shown him kindness following the tragedy, saying, “Thank you for all the love and kindness you have shown us. Please keep Niamh, Michael St James, and our family in your thoughts and prayers.”

He signed off by writing, “Michael ❤️.”

Flatley’s fans, followers, and friends flocked to the comments section of his post to share his grief and send him their heartfelt condolences.

Flatley Is Receiving A Lot of Support

Getty Niamh O’Brien, Michael St. James Flatley, and Michael Flatley.

The comments section of Michael Flatley’s post is filled with comforting messages from his fans, followers, and friends.

Irish actress Victoria Smurfit commented, “No! Michael am so incredibly sorry to hear this shocking news. All love to you and your lad. She was a beauty inside and out. ❤️”

Professional dancers the Gardiner Brothers wrote, “We are so sorry for your loss Michael. Praying for all of you 🙏🏻❤️.”

Irish television presented Angela Scanlon said, “I’m so so sorry to hear this terrible news. Sending deepest condolences xx.”

British television presented Andrea McLean proclaimed, “I’m so sorry to hear this Michael. 💔”

One of Flatley’s followers posted, “I’m so shocked and saddened to hear of Niamh’s passing. She was such a beautiful, warm and kind person, with a grace about her that you never forgot. Rest in peace, Niamh. 🤍 Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.”

Another friend and follower said, “So so so sorry for your loss…. Ive nothing but fond memories of Niamh and all the laughs we shared. My thoughts and prayers are with all the Flatleys and OBriens at this time 💔.”

We’d like to send our heartfelt condolences to Michael Flatley, Michael St. James Flatley, and everyone who loved Niamh O’Brien at this terribly upsetting time. May her memory forever be a blessing. Moreover, may she rest in eternal peace.