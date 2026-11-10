Former ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Champion Lands Iconic Lead Role in Broadway’s ‘Purple Rain’ Musical

Broadway has officially found its leading man to honor one of music’s most legendary icons. The stage adaptation of Prince’s iconic 1984 film “Purple Rain” has cast former DWTS Mirrorball champion Jordan Fisher to take on the role of “The Kid.”

The multi-hyphenate performer will step into the massive shoes once filled by the late pop icon. Here is what fans need to know about the major casting news, how Fisher is preparing to embody the musical legend, and when the show is expected to take the stage.

Jordan Fisher Will Originate the Role Beginning in 2027

Stepping into the boots of a music icon is no easy feat. But Jordan Fisher is no stranger to taking on major Broadway moments. The stage favorite will officially originate the central role when “Purple Rain” begins preview performances in the spring of 2027.

Following his runs in musical blockbusters like “Hamilton,” “Dear Evan Hansen,” “Hadestown,” and “Sweeney Todd,” Fisher now takes center stage as “The Kid.” The complex, talented Minneapolis character originally brought to life by Prince in the classic 1984 film.

According to Playbill, the former Season 25 DWTS winner is set to put his own high-energy, vocal power behind legendary Prince anthems like “When Doves Cry” and the iconic title track “Purple Rain.”

They wrote, “Fisher is new to the project, which had its world premiere at Minnesota’s State Theatre last year. As previously announced, the musical will get a largely new creative team for its Broadway bow, with director Saheem Ali (“Buena Vista Social Club”) now at the helm and Peter Duchan (“Dogfight”) penning the book.”

“We know that Jordan Fisher is an extraordinary talent, but what’s been thrilling about watching him inhabit The Kid is discovering the fire beneath the surface: the swagger, vulnerability, and restless creative spirit we recognize in Prince,” says Ali in a statement to Playbill.

“Jordan brings all of that to the role, along with an infectious generosity that makes everyone around him better. He’s finding something raw, surprising, and deeply human in this iconic character, and I can’t wait for Broadway audiences to experience it.”

Jordan Fisher Says ‘You’d Have to Be Crazy’ to Take on Such an Iconic Role

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In an Instagram post, Jordan Fisher shared a reel where he was seen preparing for the iconic role played by Prince Rogers Nelson, aka “The Kid,” in Broadway’s “Purple Rain.”

“You’d have to be crazy to do this,” he says in a voiceover while he plays guitar.

“I mean come on. The voice, the moves, the music. And now I get the chance to bring it all to Broadway,” he continued.

“People are gonna think I’m crazy for even trying. Maybe I am. Crazy enough to put in the hours, crazy enough to try and walk in his boots,” Fisher added.

He concluded, “I know what ‘Purple Rain’ means to people. I’m ready to show everyone where crazy can take you. Let’s go!”

Fans were thrilled to learn the news. They shared their remarks in the post’s comments section.

“I’m going to actually lose it! I have been manifesting this since they announced they were officially coming to Broadway,” wrote one follower.

A second fan penned, “Iconic! This is the most iconic casting ever!” A third Fisher admirer concluded, “No one else would be able to do this role justice other than Jordan.”

“Purple Rain” debuts at the Majestic Theater with previews beginning March 12, 2027. The musical officially debuts on April 12, 2027.