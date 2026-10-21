Teri Hatcher Transforms Her Appearance as She Takes to the Stage for ‘The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical’

Teri Hatcher has embraced an exciting new step in her career, and on Tuesday, October 20, she took to the stage at The Dominion Theatre for her first performance as Miranda Priestly in the West End production of “The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical.”

In September, it was announced that Hatcher would replace her former “Desperate Housewives” co-star Vanessa Williams as Priestly, and fans have been excited to see what she brings to the role.

Teri Hatcher Wows in ‘The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical’

In event photos, Hatcher looks transformed. Known for her long dark hair, she wore a bright blonde bob onstage. Her signature smile is the same, and Hatcher looked so happy to be there as she took a bow during curtain call.

Getty Teri Hatcher smiling during curtain call on her opening night of “The Devil Wears Prada” stage musical in London, England

Getty

Getty

“I’ve been fortunate enough to play some pretty formidable women throughout my career, but very few can compare to THE Miranda Priestly,” Hatcher said in a statement to London Theatre. “I’m absolutely delighted to be joining The Devil Wears Prada in the West End. Miranda is intelligent, commanding, and has a glorious way of putting you in your place while being funny at the same time.”

She continued, “Her dialogue is unforgettable, her confidence is contagious. These are the kinds of roles one loves to play. I can’t wait to embrace Miranda’s sharp wit, fierce ambition, and iconic style, and share her story on a stage with a new audience every night.”

Hatcher’s run began on October 20 and will end on February 6, 2027. Joining her onstage are Stevie Doc as Andy, Keelan McAuley as Nate, Dominic Andersen as Christian, and Taila Halford as Emily.

Fans React to Teri Hatcher in ‘The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical’

Williams gave her final performance on September 19, and Debbie Kurup filled the role from September 21 to October 17, People reports. On October 17, Hatcher posted a photo of herself in character, giving fans a chance to react.

“We so cannot wait to see Teri on stage,” an excited fan wrote. “I think she will do good,” another person shared. Other reactions include, “Love this role for you,” “YESSS!!! I hope she and Vanessa bring it to Bway!!! Alternating Miranda!,” and “Cannot wait to see the show”

A short clip of Hatcher making her entrance onstage on Tuesday was also shared on Instagram, and she looked incredible! The audience met her entrance with cheers and applause. “The queen of fashion has entered the building. And she is ready to rule Runway,” the caption reads.

Williams had an impressive run as Priestly on the West End. In a 2024 interview with 20/20 co-anchor Deborah Roberts, she revealed how she drew inspiration for the character. “I channel Miranda through the dialog [from the movie],” she said. “A lot of the dialog is actually taken from the actual film. So what you’ll hear me do on stage is the dialog that people know and love and have memorized.”

Williams also discussed playing a villain, saying, “When you play the villain, when you play somebody so over the top, it’s quite freeing. And it allows you to kind of sit in your fierceness that you don’t often have the opportunity to do.”