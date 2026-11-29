Ezra Frech had full creative freedom when it came to his freestyle routine with partner Daniella Karagach during the “Dancing With the Stars” finale, according to Daniella—and the Paralympic Champion had a vision.

“Our freestyle that Ezra had full creative direction on,” Daniella shared in a YouTube video shared on Friday, November 27. “In the beginning of the season, Ezra said he wanted to have a very special freestyle, and he wanted wheelchair dancers in his freestyle.”

She added, “We have Joel and Cat who are also absolutely incredible. Cat is insane. She just stepped in and — not learned this because she’s been doing something similar — but she just met Joel, and she’s doing this for the first time with him. So, it’s so incredible to watch.”

According to Ezra, the opportunity to have wheelchair dances in his routine was a chance to show “real disability representation on another level.”

His goal was always to “touch people, hopefully even in the slightest way, change the way they perceive disability through dance. I mean, that’s that’s what we’ve been about all season, and it felt like the perfect time to do so.”

It was also reportedly the 21-year-old’s decision to begin their dance without his prosthetic, which later resulted in a iconic hiccup.

Leg Mishap

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Frech made history as the first amputee to ever win the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy during season 35 on Tuesday, November 24.

However, during his freestyle with Daniella, the athlete suffered a mishap when his prosthetic went flying shortly after putting it on.

He initially began the routine without his prosthetic as part of the choreography. However, after putting it back on, he struggled to get it properly secured, causing it to come off again as he moved across the ballroom.

With the help of dancer Alan Bersten, Daniella recovered the leg and encouraged Ezra to reattach it. After briefly dancing on one leg, Frech managed to put it back on and continue dancing, with the pair eventually completing their routine.

“Last night was crazy,” he said about the prosthetic malfunction during an appearance on “Good Morning America.” He also admitted to briefly “[blacking] out” when the prosthetic came loose, recalling how Karagach instructed him to put it back on before they finished the routine.

The pair ultimately earned a perfect score for their freestyle, helping secure their place at the top of the Season 35 leaderboard.

Bloody Injury

Aside from his prosthetic mishap, Ezra was bloodied during the finale.

After the pair’s second dance of the night, fans noticed blood dripping from Ezra’s ear and his face appeared to have sustained scratches.

The professional dancer addressed the incident in an Instagram Stories video after the couple’s performances, apologizing to Frech for accidentally scratching him with her dress earlier in the night.

“I’m so freaking sorry,” Karagach told her partner, according to People.