Sharna Burgess and Tyler Cameron might not have won the Mirrorball trophy on “Dancing With the Stars” season 35. However, they did go on to form a long-lasting friendship.

Throughout the season, fans enjoyed watching Sharna help Tyler sharpen his dance skills week after week. Their “Dedication Night” routine was certainly one of the most memorable of the season. While honoring his late mother, Cameron and his fiancée, Tate Madden, announced they were expecting a baby. They had a gender reveal at the end of the dance, which showed they were expecting a daughter.

Now, “The Bachelorette” alum wants to show his gratitude to his dance partner for making it all possible. See the thoughtful gift Tyler Cameron gave Sharna Burgess during the season 35 finale.

Tyler Cameron Got Sharna Burgess a Gorgeous Designer Purse

It’s pretty common for celebrity contestants on “Dancing With the Stars” to give their dance partners a special gift to remember their time together. Sharna Burgess recently recalled the moment Tyler Cameron gave her something she truly treasures.

“He’s like, ‘Here, I got a present for you,'” the Australian dancer told the camera. “And I open it up and I’m like, ‘Oh cool, a toolbox.’ He goes, ‘Just kidding.’ And he brought out a Prada bag.”

Sharna was clearly impressed with the gesture. Sasha Farber and Ciara Miller’s jaws dropped in awe.

“I will say, my guy here has very good taste,” Sharna added.

“Ladies, if your man needs help shopping, send him to me,” Tyler Cameron added.

Ciara Miller began calling for her partner, Brandon Armstrong, and asking why he didn’t get her a Prada bag too.

The Pair Had a Remarkable Season Together

Sharna Burgess and her fiancé, Brian Austin Green, have one child of their own, four-year-old Zane. Green has four other sons from previous relationships, and Sharna has adored being part of their lives as well. Helping Tyler Cameron honor his mother during his DWTS journey was truly an honor for the Australian dancer.

Ahead of their “Dedication Night” routine, Sharna penned an emotional note for her dance partner.

“Dear Tyler and Tate, There’s almost so many things to say that I’m lost on which to choose. I’ll start with thank you for trusting me, for putting this story, your story, in my hands and being all in,” she wrote on Instagram.

At the time, fans didn’t know that they planned to announce Tate’s pregnancy during their routine.

“What an honor it is to create for and with the two of you,” Sharna continued. “Ty, you’ve shared with me the things your heart feels you will miss with your Mama, like your mama and son dance at your wedding and so much more. Tonight, while I can’t give you that first dance, we can certainly give this one to her.”

Both Tyler Cameron and Sharna Burgess will be part of the DWTS winter tour during select performances.

Fans hope to see Sharna back on stage when “Dancing With the Stars” season 36 returns next fall on ABC.