Before becoming a “Dancing With the Stars” champion, Ezra Frech dazzled at the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games.

The then 19-year-old athlete took home the gold medal in the Men’s 100m T63, beating Denmark’s Daniel Wagner by a hair. Or 0.02 seconds, to be exact.

“I mean honestly, high jumps tomorrow, I was literally treating this in my head like this is a shake out for high jump. I’m going to run my all, I’m going to lean at the line, [and] we’ll see where I end up,” he said following his narrow victory. “I crossed the line. I had no idea, looked up saw my name first. Not what I was expecting but damn am I hyped.”

He added, “The whole time I was telling myself to stay relaxed, stay relaxed, stay relaxed. Big moments everybody tenses up, if I stay relaxed I can do something special and thank God I did. Oh my God.”

Gold Medalist

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Before taking to the podium, Frech added, “I can’t even process this right now. I got high jumps tomorrow. Everybody make sure to tune in then, back to back golds. I mean, I’m just in shock. This is crazy.”

And he delivered.

The following day, Frech took home his second gold medal of the games during the high jump T63 on his first jump at a height of 1.94 m, setting a new Paralympic Games record. He also holds the world record in the event, which he set at the 2024 USA Paralympic Trials, with a jump of 1.97 m — breaking his own previous record.

Mirrorball Champion

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“Dancing With the Stars” fans watched as Ezra defied the odds once again, taking home the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy with partner Danielle Karagach, during season 35.

The pair sealed their fate with an instantly iconic freestyle routine Linkin Park’s “Numb,” during the finale on Tuesday, November 24.

The athlete began the performance without his prosthetic leg as part of the choreography. However, shortly after putting it back on, it went flying across the ballroom. Ever the professional, Ezra continued with the routine on one leg, even lifting Daniella in the air while maintaining his balance.

With help from dancer Alan Bersten and Daniella, Ezra was able to replace his leg and continue his performance.

The couple earned a perfect score for their routine and brought the crowd to tears.

“Last night was crazy,” he said during an appearance on “Good Morning America” the next morning. “I kind of blacked out and then we ended up finishing the dance.”

He added, “When it came off, I was like I’m doing the rest of the dance without my leg on. And then I heard [Daniella] go, ‘Put your leg on.’ And I was like, ‘OK, I’ll put my leg on. I’ll put my leg on.”

For more than a decade, Frech has been using his platform to advocate for the disabled community. As a child, he appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where he shared his dream of competing in the Paralympics.

“Everyone’s different, whether you look different, you think different, or you act different,” he said at the time. “Everybody has challenges, and everybody stares at everybody. So you just gotta know that being different is OK.”