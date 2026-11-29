“The Bachelorette” alum Kaitlyn Bristowe and former pro Artem Chigvintsev won “Dancing With the Stars” season 29 together. It was a season full of uncertainty, marking the first season to premiere after the COVID-19 pandemic hit. They couldn’t have a live audience in the ballroom, and all the performers had to social distance.

Despite the difficulties, Kaitlyn and Artem ultimately won, narrowly surpassing runners-up Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson.

Since then, the pair went on to pursue different paths and interests.

Six years after winning the Mirrorball trophy, Artem Chigvintsev and Kaitlyn Bristowe have reunited for an interview. Learn more about the partnership that dominated “Dancing with the Stars” season 29 and why it almost didn’t happen at all.

Artem Chigvintsev & Kaitlyn Bristowe Were Originally Paired With Other People

It’s been six years since “Dancing With the Stars” fans watched Bachelor Nation’s Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev bring home the Mirrorball trophy. Now, they’re discussing their time on the show.

During the interview, Kaitlyn and Artem revisited their partnership. Thankfully, producers ultimately put them together. However, the original pairings looked much different.

“I want to know, I have never asked you this, your genuine response when you saw… Did you know it was me walking through the door, that I was going to be your partner?” Kaitlyn asked. “Inside scoop, did you?”

“Yes, I did,” Artem admitted. “What happened was, I was actually supposed to dance with Chrishell [Stause] that season.”

The Russian dancer recalled the producers’ original vision before a last-minute switch happened.

“Do you know why it got switched?” Kaitlyn pressed. “I went to the high ups and I went, ‘Please I will do anything if you put me with Artem.’ And I think they listened. But I don’t think you were supposed to do that. But then I think I was supposed to be with Gleb [Savchenko]. So we just did a swaparooney.”

“Selling Sunset” star Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko ultimately finished in 8th place.

“I would have been single a long time ago because we know how he does. Just kidding,” Kaitlyn Bristowe quipped, referencing Gleb’s romantic relationship with his season 33 partner, Brooks Nader.

“Oh bless Gleb. Bless him,” Artem laughed.

The Former DWTS Champs Perform for the Audience

Naturally, the season 29 Mirrorball champions wanted to perform together again.

“One of the many dances that won Kaitlyn & Artem the Mirrorball… reunited for one more iconic performance! 🪩🥹” the “Off The Vine” podcast captioned an Instagram post, depicting the performance. “Watch the full performance, their interview afterward, and so many more special performances and surprise guests from Off The Vine’s 1,000th episode live show!”

The audience clapped and cheered for the pair, excited to see them together again. Many fans in the comments called for Artem to make his comeback to the beloved dance show.

Though Artem Chigvintsev hasn’t competed on “Dancing With the Stars” in several years, he still watches the show. This season, he correctly predicted that Paralympic athlete Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach would win. Time will tell if ABC invites him back to the show.