During the “Dancing With the Stars” season 35 finale on November 24, fans around the country excitedly watched as Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach took home the Mirrorball trophy. Immediately after, they flew to NYC for their “Good Morning America” interview.

No one was happier to see them than Cameron Mathison. The actor once met Frech when he was just a small child with massive dreams. At the time, the five-year-old was adjusting to his new prosthetic leg and learning to play sports with proper accommodations.

After 16 years, Ezra Frech is a Paralympic gold medalist and the new reigning Mirrorball champion.

Ezra Frech & Cameron Mathison First Met Over a Decade Ago

After the “Dancing With the Stars” season 35 finale wrapped up, the five finalists and their pro dance partners boarded a flight for New York City. They were excited to appear on “Good Morning America” after the big event and talk about the experience.

GMA correspondent Cameron Mathison couldn’t wait to welcome them — especially the champion, Ezra Frech.

“Swipe to see the 16 years between the first time I met this incredible young man …and today🪩❤️ Congratulations @ezrafrech and @daniellakaragach on being the mirrorball champs!!!!” Mathison captioned an Instagram post after meeting the new “Dancing With the Stars” winners.

The “General Hospital” star shared photos and videos of himself warmly greeting Frech on the “Good Morning America” set. Mathison included old clips from the first time he met the athlete as a little boy for a news story about prosthetics.

“You think there’s anything you can’t do?” Mathison asks Frech in the 2010 clip.

“I can’t skip very well, but I can skip a different way,” the little boy replies after pondering for a moment.

“That’s all that matters, right?” the actor adds, with Frech agreeing.

Another clip from 2010 reveals Ezra Frech and Cameron Mathison shooting hoops together. In the present day, the men shared a hug, delighted to be together again.

Plenty of viewers appreciated the heartwarming reunion.

“Aw amazing! ❤️❤️❤️” Ezra’s friend and fellow DWTS finalist, Connor Wood, commented.

“Amazing. Wow, love this! The universe putting two special souls together over time. So great. 💗💗” another viewer sweetly added.

After “Dancing with the Stars” wraps up for the year, pro dancers and guest celebs prepare for the winter tour. Reigning champion Ezra Frech is excited to perform for fans around the country on select dates.

According to the official DWTS tour site, Frech will perform on February 3 through 7. After a break, he will return and perform from March 31 to April 4.

Daniella Karagach initially planned on sitting out the tour this year. But after becoming the reigning champion again, she decided to also join the tour for a few performances. Fans can expect to see Daniella back on stage to dance with Ezra Frech on his nights.

Tickets for the “Dancing With the Stars” winter tour may be purchased through the official website.