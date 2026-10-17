Kim Kardashian Says She’d Return to ‘DWTS’ for Family Showdown

Kim Kardashian could have a new reason to return to the ballroom: taking on her own family.

The reality star revealed that she and her sisters recently discussed competing against one another on “Dancing With the Stars.”

Kardashian shared the idea during her Thursday appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” after host Jimmy Kimmel brought up her history with the ABC competition.

The Family Supports the Idea

“I told my sisters, I was like, ‘Could you imagine if we did, like, a Kardashian-Jenner whole season of all of us competing against each other on ‘Dancing With the Stars?’ And we all loved it. We all were like, ‘Yes, let’s do it.’ I mean, I don’t know if they would ever do that, but…” she said.

The idea came after Kardashian revisited footage of her own time on the show. During a family poker night about three weeks before the interview, Kylie Jenner played a clip of Kardashian’s performance on a large movie screen.

“We had a family poker night three weeks ago. Kylie decides to put it on the big movie screen. Half the people there didn’t know that I did it, and she wanted to show everyone. Thank God it’s so old that it’s pixelated. There’s no HD version of it on YouTube,” Kardashian recalled.

The clip featured Kardashian dancing a mambo with professional partner Mark Ballas to “I Like Big Butts.” She competed on the show’s seventh season in 2008 but finished in 11th place.

Seeing the routine again brought back some memories. Kardashian said she stood in front of the screen and remembered a few of the moves, but she also wished she had been more confident at the time.

Kardashian Said the Experience Was Difficult

That lack of confidence made the original experience difficult. When Kimmel asked about her run on the series, Kardashian explained that her shyness kept her from enjoying the competition.

“It’s so hard. I would honestly cry in my trailer every single night praying to get kicked off,” she said. “It was so hard for me.”

She also said the experience affected her relationship with dancing long after the cameras stopped rolling.

“I was so shy. I couldn’t get over myself. I couldn’t get into it ’cause I was just so shy. And I’ve never danced again,” Kardashian explained.

“Like actually, I’ve never danced since. I am traumatized. No, it’s like traumatized me for life,” she added.

Still, Kardashian appears more willing to consider a comeback now. Her family also has a reason to believe one of its members could succeed: Rob Kardashian came close to winning the competition.

Rob Also Competed on the Show

Rob competed on Season 13 in 2011 with professional dancer Cheryl Burke. The pair finished in second place, behind winner J.R. Martinez.

“My brother was so good. I would just want us all back. I don’t know if they bring people back, but I’d do it. I’d do it,” Kardashian said.

Kimmel assured her that the show would welcome her return, telling her, “They would definitely bring you back.”

A Kardashian-Jenner family edition has yet to become a reality.The series has held one all-star season featuring returning contestants. “Dancing With the Stars: All Stars” aired as Season 15 in 2012, with Melissa Rycroft winning the competition.

For now, Kardashian’s family showdown remains an idea. But unlike her first appearance, she might have a little more confidence if she returned.