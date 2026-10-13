Ezra Sosa Talks Unique Bond With ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Finalist

Many “Dancing With the Stars” contestants go on to form lifelong bonds with their partners. As Ezra Sosa competes for the Mirrorball trophy in season 35, he’s fondly reflecting on one celebrity contestant that changed his life.

Though JoJo Siwa wasn’t his own celebrity partner, the pair became fast friends. In a new interview, the 25-year-old shared what his friendship with JoJo truly means.

Ezra Sosa Couldn’t Imagine Life Without JoJo Siwa

Former child star and “Dance Moms” alum JoJo Siwa competed on “Dancing With the Stars” season 30. She teamed up with Jenna Johnson to create the first same-sex partnership in the show’s history. They finished in second place behind NBA star Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach.

Season 30 also marked Ezra Sosa’s first season on the show. The season lacked a full troupe, but he and Sofia Ghavami participated in several routines and stepped in if a pro dancer couldn’t perform.

When Ezra met JoJo, they connected right from the start. In a new interview, he’s opening up about their unique bond.

“DWTS pro Ezra Sosa talks about his and JoJo Siwa’s friendship! 🕺” influencer Kate Mackz captioned an Instagram reel. In the clip, she interviews DWTS pro Ezra Sosa as they go for a jog in New York City.

“I met her on ‘Dancing With the Stars.’ I went on tour with her shortly after. We quickly became best friends and you know she was the first time I had someone who I considered a best friend,” the dancer shared.

“She really is the most loyal person,” Ezra continued. “She is so sweet and I think it’s something that not everyone really knows about her. But she really is such a good person and I’m so grateful that she’s in my life.”

JoJo Siwa Inspired the Dancer to Pursue His Dreams

JoJo Siwa didn’t just become one of Ezra Sosa’s best friends. She also gave him the confidence he needed to become a pro on “Dancing With the Stars.”

“We’ve been friends for so long,” the 25-year-old told Parade over the summer. “And I’ll never forget. I was on tour with her, and she looked at me and she goes, ‘I want you to be a pro on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ one day.’ And so we just started playing ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ and here we are, four years later!”

“I always say no matter, no matter how much practice or prepping that you can do, nothing can prepare you for being a pro,” Ezra continued. “I probably came up with 15+ dances with Jojo Siwa. And then my first partner was Anna Delvey. There is no way to prepare for that.”

This year, the pro dancer is paired with actress Julia Stiles. On “Super Bowl Night,” the duo will perform a Jazz routine to “Jenny From the Block” by Jennifer Lopez featuring Jadakiss and Styles P.

The fun begins tonight at 8 p.m. on ABC. Tune in and keep voting for your favorite couples so they can stay in the competition.