Former “The Voice” coach Michael Bublé is mourning the death of a longtime friend who supported his music career from the beginning.

The Grammy-winning singer shared an emotional tribute to Australian music icon Ian “Molly” Meldrum, who died at 83, remembering the encouragement, friendship and decades of support he received from the influential television personality.

Michael Bublé Shares Emotional Tribute After Molly Meldrum’s Death

Getty Michael Bublé performs onstage.

Bublé, 51, addressed the loss in an Instagram post, sharing a collection of photographs of the late music journalist, including a black-and-white picture from his younger years.

His tribute to Meldrum acknowledged someone who had offered him that same encouragement early in his career.

“Heartbroken to hear about Molly’s passing. What a tremendous loss to our music community. Molly was there from the early days of my career and his belief in me mattered more than he probably knew. He was truly one of a kind. He loved music and he loved the people who made it. I will always be grateful for his friendship and for the decades of support that he showed me from the very beginning. I’ll miss you, Molly. ❤️”

Meldrum was among Bublé’s early supporters, encouraging the singer before he found international success. In his tribute, Bublé recalled their decades-long friendship and praised the late television personality for his genuine love of music and the artists behind it.

For Bublé, the loss is especially personal.

The singer, who previously coached contestants on NBC’s “The Voice” and won back-to-back seasons with Sofronio Vasquez and Adam David, has often spoken about the importance of supporting emerging performers.

Michael Bublé Joins Musicians Mourning Molly Meldrum

Bublé is among several performers who have publicly remembered the late music personality.

Australian singer Kylie Minogue, whose career Meldrum helped champion, also paid tribute to their decades-long friendship.

Other musicians, including Tina Arena, Marcia Hines and Australian vocal group Human Nature, remembered his encouragement and commitment to helping artists succeed.

What Happened to Australian Music Icon Molly Meldrum?

Getty Molly Meldrum

Meldrum died on Monday, November 23, in Melbourne, Australia, following a period of declining health. The family confirmed the news in a statement shared with Reuters. A specific cause of death was not disclosed.

The broadcaster had experienced serious health challenges in previous years, including injuries from a fall at his home in 2011.

Meldrum is survived by his longtime partner and adopted son.

Who Was Molly Meldrum and How Did He Influence Music?

Meldrum was best known for presenting the Australian music television program “Countdown” from 1974 to 1987.

The series introduced audiences to emerging artists while featuring major international performers, including ABBA, Elton John and Madonna.

His recommendations could turn relatively unknown songs into commercial hits, making him an influential figure in Australia’s recording industry.

According to ABC News, Meldrum began his career as a music journalist and became known for championing performers before they achieved mainstream recognition.

He was inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame in 2014, recognizing his contribution to Australian music.