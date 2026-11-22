Miley Cyrus couldn’t hold back her emotions as she exchanged vows with Maxx Morando, and newly released photos and video are giving fans their first glimpse of the singer’s wedding-day look.

The couple married Saturday, Nov. 21, during a ceremony at a private residence in Palm Springs, California. TMZ obtained exclusive footage and photos showing Cyrus becoming emotional as she prepared to make her promises to her new husband.

Cyrus Looked Gorgeous During the Ceremony

For the occasion, the singer wore a striking white wedding gown featuring long sleeves, an open back and an extended train. She stood beneath an arrangement of white roses as Morando, a musician and drummer, wore a classic black suit.

At one point in the video, Cyrus appears to wipe away a tear before reaching for a handkerchief. She then reads her vows from a folded white note card in front of approximately 100 guests.

Morando also had an emotional moment during the ceremony. In another portion of the footage, the wedding officiant can be seen lowering the microphone so the groom can deliver his vows.

Fans quickly shared their reactions to Cyrus’ bridal look, with many praising the elegant design and more traditional style of her dress.

“Very traditional dress. Wonder if it’s one of Dollys!”

“I think shes the first celebrity to wear a beautiful dress that covers everything appropriately.”

“Wow.. a beautiful, very demure dress.”

“What a beautiful and modest look… congratulations to them.”

“She looks absolutely stunning!”

Her Family Was in Attendance

The wedding brought together family members and friends to celebrate the couple’s relationship. Cyrus’ mother, Tish Cyrus, was among those in attendance. Her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, was also reported to have attended, alongside their respective partners, Dominic Purcell and Elizabeth Hurley. Hurley and Billy Ray recently announced their engagement.

Flaming Lips frontman Wayne Coyne, a longtime friend and collaborator of Miley’s, reportedly officiated the ceremony. The celebration took place beneath a display of white flowers, with large arrangements delivered to the property as preparations got underway earlier Saturday.

The festivities began Friday, when Cyrus and Morando attended their rehearsal dinner. The pair were photographed arriving hand in hand, both dressed in black, ahead of their wedding day.

A glimpse inside the dinner came from Instagram posts shared by Tish’s stepdaughter, Lily-Rose Purcell. The images included a look at the menu, which featured dishes such as filet mignon, sherry cappuccino and hazelnut crème brûlée.

The menu also carried the couple’s initials, “M + M,” along with the date “11.20.2026.”

While Cyrus and Morando have generally kept their relationship out of the spotlight, the wedding weekend has offered fans a few special glimpses into their celebration. Now, the first look at the bride’s dress and her emotional reaction during the vows has given followers another reason to celebrate the newlyweds.