Former “The Voice” coach Miley Cyrus is officially married to her longtime boyfriend, Maxx Morando, after nearly five years together.

The Grammy-winning singer exchanged vows with the Liily drummer in Palm Springs, California, on Saturday, November 21.

Entertainment Tonight confirmed the wedding, which came nearly a year after the musicians announced their engagement. Miley, 33, and Maxx, 28, married at a private residence in Palm Springs, multiple sources confirmed to People.

The couple exchanged vows in front of family members, and friends gathered around the outdoor venue.

Several photos from the ceremony show Miley getting emotional as she prepared to say her vows.

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando Get Married in Palm Springs: See First Photos

The ceremony was held outdoors beside a swimming pool, with a large arch covered in white flowers serving as the backdrop for the couple’s vows.

Miley’s mother, Tish Cyrus, and younger sister, Noah Cyrus, were among the family members who attended the celebration.

The first wedding photos offer a look at Miley’s bridal gown and the couple’s outdoor ceremony.

According to TMZ, the “Flowers” singer wore a white, open-back gown featuring long sleeves and a sweeping train.

Maxx chose a classic black suit for the occasion. In the photos obtained by the outlet, Miley can be seen standing beneath an arch of white roses with her new husband.

One particularly emotional moment shows the former “Hannah Montana” star holding a handkerchief as she reads her vows from a folded white note card.

Inside Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando’s Wedding Rehearsal Dinner

The couple’s wedding celebrations on Friday, November 20, with a rehearsal dinner attended by their loved ones.

Miley’s stepsister, Lily-Rose Purcell, shared glimpses of the gathering on Instagram Stories, including photographs of the dinner arrangements.

According to People, the menu featured the initials “M+M” at the top in honor of the bride and groom.

Guests were treated to an elaborate dinner that included filet mignon and lobster ravioli, TMZ reported.

The couple was also photographed arriving at the celebration together ahead of their wedding day.

When Did Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando Get Engaged?

Miley and Maxx’s engagement was confirmed in December 2025 after the singer appeared at the Los Angeles premiere of “Avatar: Fire and Ash” wearing a diamond ring.

A source confirmed the engagement to People on Tuesday, December 2, 2025.

Maxx later revealed during a July 2026 interview with Wonderland Magazine that he had proposed during a trip to Kyoto, Japan.

The musicians began dating in 2021 after meeting on a blind date and have largely kept their relationship private.

The wedding marks the singer’s second marriage. She was previously married to actor Liam Hemsworth, with their divorce finalized in 2020.