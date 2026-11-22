Miley Cyrus has made it official with Maxx Morando, and she’s letting the wedding pictures do the talking. The former “The Voice” coach is giving fans their first official look at her wedding, including a romantic kiss and several candid moments from the big day.

The Grammy-winning singer shared a series of photographs on Instagram on Sunday, November 22, just one day after marrying the musician in Palm Springs, California.

Miley Cyrus Shares First Official Wedding Photos With Maxx Morando: See Their Kiss

The couple celebrated their wedding nearly five years after they first began dating, with Miley marking the occasion by sharing the personal photographs herself.

The former Disney Star, 33, shared four wedding photos with Maxx, 28, on Instagram, confirming their marriage with a simple caption.

“M + M 🤍 11.21.26,” she wrote, including the couple’s initials and wedding date.

The first photograph shows Maxx kissing his wife’s cheek as they pose together, with a dog visible nearby.

Another captures the newlyweds standing together, while a third shows them sharing a playful moment as they sit on a chair.

Another romantic photo shows Miley and Maxx kissing, giving fans a glimpse of their intimate first moments as husband and wife.

What Did Miley Cyrus Wear to Her Palm Springs Wedding?

The “Flowers” singer married Maxx on Saturday, November 21, during an outdoor ceremony beside a swimming pool.

According to People, Miley wore a long-sleeved silk Saint Laurent wedding gown designed by Anthony Vaccarello.

The white dress featured an open back and a flowing train, which she paired with silk pumps.

Maxx also wore Saint Laurent, choosing a black single-breasted tuxedo jacket with matching pants.

The couple exchanged vows beneath a floral arch decorated with white roses.

Vogue reported that Wayne Coyne, the frontman of the Flaming Lips, officiated the ceremony.

Miley Cyrus Gets Emotional During Wedding Vows as Family Celebrates

Miley’s wedding brought together several family members, including her mother, Tish Cyrus; father, Billy Ray Cyrus; and sister, Noah Cyrus.

Billy Ray’s partner, Elizabeth Hurley, and her son, Damian Hurley, also attended.

A source told People that the singer was emotional as she prepared to marry Maxx.

“It was such a beautiful ceremony. Miley was excited and a little nervous beforehand,” the insider said.

The source said Miley struggled to hold back tears during the vows but kept smiling as she stood beside her husband.

The gathering was also significant because both of Miley’s parents attended the celebration following a period of reported family tensions.

According to the insider, the family wanted Miley to feel supported and loved on her wedding day.

How Long Have Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando Been Together?

Miley and Maxx first became romantically linked in 2021 after meeting on a blind date.

The Liily drummer has also collaborated with his wife on music, including projects connected to her albums “Endless Summer Vacation” and “Something Beautiful.”

Their engagement became public in December 2025, when Miley appeared at the Los Angeles premiere of “Avatar: Fire and Ash” wearing a diamond ring.

Maxx later revealed in an interview with Wonderland Magazine that he proposed during a 2025 trip to Kyoto, Japan.