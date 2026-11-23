“The Voice” is honoring Dolly Parton with a special tribute episode on Monday, November 23, as the NBC singing competition continues its season 30 live shows.

The remaining 10 contestants will perform songs made famous by the country music legend, who died on August 25, 2026.

NBC has designated the episode “Dolly Parton Night,” giving the contestants an opportunity to celebrate Parton’s music while competing for a spot in the next round.

The one-hour episode airs at 9 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, part of the show’s new live broadcast schedule.

The tribute comes as “The Voice” approaches its final three weeks, with the season 30 winner set to be announced on December 14.

Dolly Parton Previously Appeared on ‘The Voice’ With Miley Cyrus

Although Parton never served as a permanent coach on “The Voice,” she made several appearances throughout the show’s history.

In 2015, she joined season 9 as a guest mentor, working with contestants from all four teams.

Among the artists she helped was Emily Ann Roberts, a fellow East Tennessee native who went on to become the season’s runner-up.

Parton returned in season 11 for a performance alongside her goddaughter, Miley Cyrus. The two performed “Circle of Love” and “Jolene” during the live shows.

Her final appearance came in 2023, when she participated remotely in the season 23 finale to honor longtime coach Blake Shelton.

Parton dedicated her song “I Will Always Love You” to Shelton as he prepared to leave the series after 23 seasons.

‘The Voice’ Season 30 Top 10 Prepare for Dolly Parton Night

The tribute will feature the 10 contestants who advanced following the November 16 live episode.

Five artists from Teams Kelly Clarkson and Riley Green earned enough votes to continue, joining five contestants from Teams Queen Latifah and Adam Levine who had already secured their spots.

The remaining contestants are:

Team Kelly: Brianna Cameron, Kyle Davis and Koumba Diallo

Brianna Cameron, Kyle Davis and Koumba Diallo Team Riley: Ferryn and Brinkley, and Joe Henley

Ferryn and Brinkley, and Joe Henley Team Queen: Mia Knight and BigCountry

Mia Knight and BigCountry Team Adam: Connor Closs, Lexi Stephens and Dakota Cohen

Clarkson and Levine returned as veteran coaches for season 30, while Green and Latifah joined the coaching panel for the first time.

The contestants will continue relying on viewer votes to advance through the competition.

Following Dolly Parton Night, “The Voice” has three more Monday episodes scheduled before crowning its next winner.

On November 30, the remaining contestants will compete during “TikTok Night,” performing songs that gained popularity through the social media platform.

The semifinals follow on December 7, with the finalists competing for the title one week later.

The season 30 finale airs Monday, December 14.

NBC introduced a new format for this season’s live shows, airing six consecutive weeks of Monday night performances.

For the first time, the live episodes are also simulcast on NBC and Peacock at 9 p.m. in viewers’ local time zones.

Fans can vote for their favorite contestants through TikTok or text message. Voting opens during the live broadcast and remains available until five minutes after the final performance.

Unlike previous seasons that featured separate results episodes, NBC announces the voting results during the same night’s broadcast.

The November 23 Dolly Parton tribute begins at 9 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.