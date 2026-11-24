“The Voice” season 30 contestant BigCountry is reflecting on his experience with coach Queen Latifah and what comes next after his elimination from the NBC singing competition.

The Army veteran was sent home during the November 23 live show, which featured the Top 10 contestants performing Dolly Parton songs in duets with artists from other coaches’ teams.

BigCountry teamed up with Adam Levine’s contestant Dakota Cohen for a performance of “Jolene.” Despite earning praise from both coaches, neither singer received enough viewer votes to advance to the Top 8.

Before his elimination, BigCountry spoke with Deepest Dream about his experience on the show, including a moment during his Blind Audition when Queen Latifah told him, “You got it!”

“I mean, did I know I had it? Yeah,” he said to DeepestDreams.com. “But sometimes it’s not about everything that you know.”

The singer explained that he approached the competition by staying open to feedback rather than focusing only on his own abilities.

BigCountry Reveals Why Queen Latifah’s Encouragement Meant So Much

BigCountry said hearing those words from Queen Latifah was especially meaningful after years of people questioning him.

“When Queen Latifah said that, I was like, ‘There ain’t nothing you could tell me,'” he recalled.

“All this time that people that try to say ‘Well you’re not this and you’re not that.’ You always have people – they just find stuff to say. So it was just validating to hear Queen Latifah say that.”

He also discussed his decision to perform “It’s My Life” during the live shows.

“The fact that I got a chance to sing that song, this is not my happenstance,” he said. “Yeah, it’s my life. I’m not living small because of anybody. It was definitely an honor to sing that.”

BigCountry acknowledged that the encouragement he received throughout the competition meant a great deal to him, but he was already thinking about his future beyond the NBC show.

“It’s what comes next after this? You know, this is a great and an honorable experience. A humbling experience. What comes after this? Did you mean that or was it just fluff?” he asked.

Adam Levine and Queen Latifah Praise BigCountry’s Final Performance

During Monday’s live show, both coaches praised BigCountry and Dakota for their duet.

“I am so proud of you guys. This was not in this kind of shape when we were practicing,” Adam told the singers, according to TV Insider.

“You knew the assignment, you knew what you had to do, and I’m way more blown away than I even ever thought I would be.”

Queen Latifah added, “I am so proud. I knew how hard you worked.”

With BigCountry and Dakota eliminated, eight contestants remain in the competition.