It’s Dolly Parton Night on “The Voice” Season 30. And the competition is getting even tougher as the weeks go by. After the past two weeks of Y2K Night performances, which narrowed the field to the Top 10, the remaining Artists are returning to the stage for a night celebrating one of country music’s most iconic voices.

Yep, this week’s performances come with a special twist, as the Top 10 take on songs from the late Dolly Parton’s legendary catalog in tribute to the music icon. With Coaches Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, Queen Latifah, and Riley Green cheering them on, there’s plenty of talent to go around. But let’s be real, making it this far doesn’t guarantee anyone a spot in the next round.

America will once again decide who moves forward, with voting results revealed during the episode. By the end of the night, two more Artists will be leaving the competition, bringing the field down to eight. Honestly, the song choices and performances could make all the difference, and it seems like the road to the Season 30 finale is only getting more intense.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead! This live recap covers the performances, Coaches’ feedback, and elimination results from “The Voice” Season 30 Dolly Parton Night. Check back as the episode unfolds for updates on who advances and who goes home.

Who Is Still Competing on ‘The Voice’ Season 30?

The remaining Artists represent a pretty balanced mix of musical styles, with each Coach bringing a different group of performers to the stage. So, it’ll be interesting to see how they handle the songs of someone like Dolly Parton tonight.

Here’s a closer look at who’s left as the competition continues. Alums, Team Kelly and Team Adam, currently have the largest lineups with three Artists each. Meanwhile, newcomers Team Queen and Team Riley, each have two Artists remaining.

Dolly Parton Night Features a Unique Twist

Tonight’s performances are a little different. Instead of taking the stage solo, the remaining Artists will compete in duets, going head-to-head with another contestant. And yep, there’s an interesting twist: for the first time ever, the Coaches have teamed up to coach both Artists in each pairing.

But let’s be real, this format raises the stakes. These aren’t just opportunities to show off their vocals and have a little fun with Dolly Parton’s music. Any two Artists could be eliminated, meaning even a strong performance might not be enough to keep someone in the competition. Honestly, the duets could make for some tough decisions, and it seems like nobody is guaranteed a spot in the next round. So fans need to vote for their favorites live tonight.

BigCountry (Team Queen) & Dakota Cohen (Team Adam)

Song: “Jolene” by Dolly Parton.

Coaches’ Thoughts: Adam Levine told the duo, “I’m so proud of you guys… you knew what you had to do… I’m way more blown away.” Queen Latifah said, “I know how hard you worked,” before asking Adam to join her in a slow-motion blown-away reenactment. Adam also shared how much he loved working with Queen to coach the duo.

Ferryn & Brinkley (Team Riley) & Kyle Davis (Team Kelly)

Song: “Islands in the Stream” by Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers.

Coaches’ Thoughts: Kelly Clarkson said she was “so proud of you all,” adding that she thought coaching alongside Riley Green “brought out a different vibe from all of you.” Riley noted that the group had worked through a few things during rehearsals, but told them, “you nailed all of it,” adding that they “did awesome.”

Joe Henley (Team Riley) & Koumba Diallo (Team Kelly)

Song: “When I Get Where I’m Going” by Dolly Parton and Brad Paisley.