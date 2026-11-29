Christina Aguilera was belting out her 2002 hit “Beautiful” when an unexpected fight erupted among concertgoers, turning part of her performance into a chaotic scene.

The 45-year-old former “The Voice” coach was headlining Sound Music Fest in Lima, Peru, over the weekend when a brawl broke out in the crowd as she performed the famous ballad.

In a video shared by TMZ, a man in the audience can be seen throwing a punch as three other people tried to hold him back. At one point, they appeared to put the man in a headlock as the altercation unfolded.

Fans React to Concert Brawl at Christina Aguilera’s Concert

The group eventually managed to bring the man to the ground as a circle formed around the altercation in the middle of the crowd.

More concertgoers soon stepped in to break up the fight. One person was seen wrapping an arm around another individual involved in the scuffle and pulling them away from the group.

The individual appeared to have blood covering their face as they were led away from the chaotic scene.

One fan commented, “Last thing I would have ever thought would happen at a Christina Aguilera show.”

Another wrote, “Im not going’ lie, the song mix well with the fight scene.”

Someone joked, “Man, at least save it for fighter or dirrty,” while another chimed in, “Xtina fanbase is called “fighters” for a reason lol.”

Christina Aguilera Previously Had to Stop Fans From Fighting at Concert

This isn’t the first time a fight has broken out among fans during one of Aguilera’s performances.

In February 2023, the singer had to intervene when concertgoers began fighting over an autographed poster she had thrown into the audience during her show in Santiago, Chile.

At the time, Aguilera was closing the show with the song “Let There Be Love” when she threw the signed poster to the audience.

However, eager fans in the front row fought over the singer’s gift. Aguilera herself had to intervene at the time.

Christina has previously spoken about how much performing live means to her. In a 2021 interview with Billboard, the singer reflected on returning to the stage after the pandemic and described live performances as something she deeply valued.

“Being onstage is everything to me,” she said, adding that she preferred performing live to spending time in the recording studio.

Aguilera first rose to fame in 1999 with the release of her self-titled debut album, which featured the chart-topping single “Genie in a Bottle.” She went on to establish herself as one of pop music’s leading vocalists, releasing hits such as “Beautiful,” “Fighter,” and “Dirrty.”