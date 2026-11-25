Blake Shelton has plenty to be thankful for after more than two decades in country music, but one of the greatest joys of his lifetime has nothing to do with his career. Instead, it involves his wife, Gwen Stefani, and the life they have built together in Oklahoma.

During a recent appearance on “The Michael Waddell Podcast,” the 50-year-old former “The Voice” star opened up about what it has been like watching Stefani fall in love with the place he calls home.

The couple, who married in 2021, grew up in very different environments. For Shelton, introducing his wife to the countryside and watching her embrace a lifestyle so different from the one she knew in Southern California has become one of his favorite experiences.

Blake Shelton Recalls Gwen Stefani’s First Visit to His Oklahoma Ranch

Shelton welcomed Waddell to his Oklahoma property for their conversation. As reported by Whiskey Riff, the country singer spoke about how much he has enjoyed sharing his love of the outdoors with his wife.

“One of the joys of my lifetime has been… I guess introducing is the word, but bringing Gwen here and letting her experience somethings that’s just untamed and beautiful and completely different than anything she experienced growing up in southern California,” Shelton said.

The former “The Voice” coach recalled taking Stefani around his property during one of her earliest visits. As they drove through a creek, the No Doubt frontwoman had several questions about the land.

“One of the memories I have on this place here, we’ve got this kind of small river or big creek, and it’s got these areas where there’s rocks and some little, tiny waterfalls. Ain’t nothing big or anything, but we drive across it. One of the first times I ever brought her here, I remember her being so taken back,” Shelton recalled.

“‘So this is yours? You own this?’ I was like, ‘Yeah this is a ranch. This is part of the ranch.’ She goes, ‘But I didn’t know you could like have a creek or a river? You can have that?’ And I was like, ‘I don’t know what the laws are of water,’ and then it started confusing me. She said, ‘I just thought anything like this would be a national park or state park.’”

Gwen Stefani Has Found Something in Oklahoma After 30 Years in the Spotlight

Shelton said spending time with Stefani made him realize how many people have never experienced the everyday aspects of country living that he grew up with.

“I started realizing so many people, not just Gwen, never get to experience being out in the country. Waking up and making a cup of coffee and seeing a doe out there in your yard. She really has taken to it. She loves nature. When she’s here, she loves to get out of the house and go on walks,” Shelton explained.

The “Hollaback Girl” singer has also developed an appreciation for her husband’s skills around the ranch. Waddell recalled Stefani telling him, “That’s a man,” after watching Shelton operate a skid steer.

For Stefani, spending time in Oklahoma also means being able to leave the house without worrying about photographers following her every move.

“She’s just really taken to having the lifestyle of having some freedom,” Shelton said. “For the last 30 years of her life, she steps out of the house and there’s somebody with a long lens taking pictures of her. Here, there’s none of that.”