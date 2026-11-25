Carson Daly found a personal way to honor Dolly Parton during a special episode of “The Voice.”

The longtime host shared a glimpse of his tribute to the country music legend on social media Monday, Nov. 23, revealing a touching message hidden inside his suit jacket.

The Sweet Tribute

“My own personal tribute to Dolly! Loved her so much,” Daly wrote alongside the photo.

The image showed the inside of his jacket, where the words “I will always love you” appeared alongside a heart and Parton’s name. The message offered a heartfelt nod to the singer and songwriter, whose music has meant so much to generations of fans.

Fans quickly praised Daly’s gesture, with several sharing their emotional reactions in the comments.

“This is amazing.”

“Love this”

“I cried through the whole thing.”

Others pointed out the special connection between the two television personalities.

“Birds of a feather … You both knew you were safe and loved by the other and made us love you both!”

“Carson & Miss Dolly… two of the most kind, loving souls ever!! Absolute treasures!”

Daly’s tribute came as NBC’s singing competition dedicated a special episode to celebrating Parton’s life and music. The Nov. 23 broadcast featured performances of some of her best-known songs, giving contestants and coaches an opportunity to recognize her lasting influence.

The Night Was Filled With Parton Songs

Parton had a long history with “The Voice,” appearing throughout the show’s run as a mentor and performer. Her contributions made her a memorable part of the competition, and the special gave the show’s family a chance to reflect on her impact.

Coach Riley Green also found a way to show his appreciation. He wore a Dolly Parton tank top beneath his jacket, prompting fellow coach Kelly Clarkson to tease him about revealing the full look.

“Show the people what the top is really like,” Clarkson joked.

Green eventually showed that the shirt had its sleeves cut off, although most of it had remained hidden beneath his jacket.

Clarkson also shared her admiration for Parton in a video ahead of the broadcast, describing the singer as someone artists could look up to.

“Dolly Parton is the epitome of what you want to be as an artist,” Clarkson said. “she is a songwriter, she is a great vocalist, she is a smart businesswoman, she is a kind person, she was just all of the above and ticked every box. What a hero to look up to and what a hero to meet and love her even more.”

The contestants honored Parton’s catalog with performances of several beloved songs. Among them was “When I Get Where I’m Going,” her collaboration with Brad Paisley, performed by Team Riley’s Joe Henley and Team Kelly’s Koumba Diallo.

The emotional song took on added meaning during the tribute, as its lyrics reflect on the idea of life after death.

Green praised both singers following their performance.

“You took us to church; that was so great,” he said. “you’re both so talented.”

Clarkson also shared her reaction, calling the performance “so, so beautiful”.

Between the performances, heartfelt words and personal gestures from the coaches, the episode offered a moving celebration of Parton’s music and the mark she left on “The Voice.”