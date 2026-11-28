Ariana Grande opened up about the reason why she had to stop creating music in the past.

During Wednesday’s episode of “Las Culturistas with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang” podcast, the 33-year-old former “The Voice” coach revealed that she had reached a point where she no longer felt safe creating music. She eventually stepped away from her team, which included Scooter Braun at the time.

The “Thank U, Next” singer explained that in the past, she felt hindered by “the relationships that surrounded the creation and the putting out and the releasing of and who I was working with.”

Ariana Grande Opens Up About Changing Her Team

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Grande also reflected on how much her life had changed while filming “Wicked” in 2023, including changes to her professional circle.

She told the podcast hosts that although she did not have an entirely new team, many of the people she worked with at the time were no longer part of it.

“I also went through a lot of life changes during Wicked,” the singer shared. “I have a whole new… well, not a whole new, but a lot of my team is different now.”

Grande continued, “I have a lot of trust in my life now. I think that when you have safety around you, your body knows, your instrument knows. And you’re just able to share, to kind of start over. And that’s a really beautiful thing.”

She added that working with her current collaborators and team had completely changed how she felt about the creative process.

“I didn’t think that creating could feel how it feels now with the collaborators and team and so on,” Grande said.

Ariana Grande & Scooter Braun’s Complicated Past

Grande’s comments appeared to hint at a difficult period with some of her former team members, including Scooter Braun, who previously managed her and also worked with Justin Bieber.

The singer parted ways with Braun in August 2023 after working with him for nearly a decade. However, their professional relationship did not end entirely.

In June 2024, Grande’s team confirmed that she had partnered with Braun’s entertainment company, HYBE, to explore creative opportunities involving her makeup brand, R.E.M. Beauty.

At the time, her representatives also announced that she would be managed exclusively by Brandon Creed of Good World Management.

Since then, Grande has continued to expand her music career.

She released her seventh studio album, “Eternal Sunshine,” in 2024, followed by her eighth album, “Petal,” earlier this year.

During the podcast appearance, she described the experience of returning to touring as “such a gorgeously corrective experience.”

“Being able to take it in this time was such a gift because I was really kind of numbed and in survival mode last time that I toured,” Grande added. “I, for a million different reasons, was able to feel it all this time and let it in a different way. It was very special, really emotional.”