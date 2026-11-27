Country music star Riley Green has had a busy year between touring and taking on his new role as a coach on “The Voice.” But when it comes to Christmas, the singer isn’t asking for much.

Green is looking forward to returning home to Alabama, spending time with his loved ones and enjoying some of his favorite outdoor activities.

“Some time off. If I get to go home and spend some time with the family and have some nice, cool weather days to get out in the woods, I think I’ll be really happy,” Green told Today.

The country singer also admitted that returning to Alabama helps keep him grounded as his career continues to grow.

“I think everybody needs to be reminded that you’re still a regular dude. And going back to Alabama, I’m certainly reminded of that. My buddies don’t let me forget,” he said.

Riley Green Reveals the Christmas Tradition He Wants to Pass Down to His Own Family

While Green recalled receiving a drum set as his favorite childhood Christmas present, some of his fondest holiday memories revolve around his grandparents.

Growing up, both sets of grandparents would gather on Christmas morning, and the family would continue visiting throughout the week.

One tradition Green particularly hopes to carry on with his own family involves Christmas morning breakfast at his grandmother’s house.

“Going to grandmother’s house and opening presents. And the cooking. We would do breakfast at my grandmother’s house. She made really good biscuits and gravy. I think that I would love for my family to be able to experience some of the home-cooked meals that I got growing up and going to those family gatherings.”

Those childhood memories also inspired Green’s 2024 holiday song, “Christmas To Me.”

When the singer returns to his Alabama farm, he also looks forward to some of the everyday activities he doesn’t get to enjoy while traveling, including taking a nap, getting behind the wheel of his tractor and planting a green field.

‘The Voice’ Coach Helps Announce a Special Tribute to Dolly Parton

Green already has plenty on his schedule for 2027, including a headlining performance at Stagecoach in Indio, California.

During the November 23 episode of “The Voice,” host Carson Daly announced that the opening day of the country music festival will officially be known as Dolly Day in honor of Dolly Parton.

Festival organizers are encouraging attendees to wear clothing and accessories honoring the country music icon.

Green helped make the announcement by showing off a T-shirt featuring Parton’s image underneath his hoodie.

Fellow coach Kelly Clarkson encouraged the country singer to give the audience a better look at his outfit.

“You should show ’em what the shirt really looks like,” Clarkson teased.

Green lifted his hoodie to reveal that he had cut the sleeves off his T-shirt, drawing squeals from several women in the studio audience.

Stagecoach will take place April 23-25, 2027, with Green, Garth Brooks and Zach Top serving as headliners.

Clarkson will also perform at the three-day festival, alongside HARDY, Turnpike Troubadours, Charley Crockett, Jo Dee Messina, Kaitlin Butts, Willie Nelson & Family, Brothers Osborne, Shaboozey, Dasha and Stella Lefty.