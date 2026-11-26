Kelly Clarkson traded the stage for a day of family fun at Disneyland just as the holiday season gets underway.

“The Voice” coach was spotted at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, on Wednesday, Nov. 25, spending Thanksgiving Eve with her two children, daughter River Rose Blackstock, 12, and son Remington Alexander Blackstock, 10.

The outing included a ride on Grizzly River Run, the park’s water-rafting attraction.

Her Fun Day With Her Kids

Clarkson appeared ready for the splash, wearing a clear poncho as she joined her children on the ride in photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

She kept her outfit casual for the visit, pairing a black crewneck sweater with dark gray sweatpants and sneakers.

The attraction sends guests along a winding water course, with unexpected drops and splashes making a poncho a practical choice. Seasonal decorations throughout the resort also give visitors another way to enjoy the holiday atmosphere during their visit.

The family trip offered a break from a busy stretch of holiday-related work for the Grammy winner.

Earlier in November, Clarkson was in Florida to film musical performances at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World.

Guests at the park shared videos of the recording on social media, showing Clarkson performing seasonal songs, including “Run, Run, Rudolph” and her own holiday hit, “Underneath the Tree.”

Clarkson Has Been Busy Recently

The latter song was released in 2013 as the lead single from her first Christmas album, “Wrapped in Red.” It has since become one of her best-known seasonal recordings. Clarkson later released another holiday album, “When Christmas Comes Around,” in 2021.

Disney has also announced that Clarkson will appear in “The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular,” which will feature performances and seasonal moments filmed at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California. The special is scheduled to premiere on ABC on Nov. 30. Clarkson is set to perform “Blue Christmas” and “Underneath the Tree.”

Her holiday schedule continues in New York next week. Clarkson is among the performers announced for NBC’s “Christmas in Rockefeller Center,” hosted by Cynthia Erivo. The live two-hour special will air Wednesday, Dec. 2, at 8 p.m. ET and will also feature Alanis Morissette, Brad Paisley, Wynonna Judd, Kirk Franklin, Alex Warren, EJAE and the Radio City Rockettes.

The upcoming appearances follow a period of change in Clarkson’s television career. She recently wrapped up “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” which ended Aug. 31 after seven seasons. Clarkson announced in February that she planned to step away from the daily program so she could prioritize her children.

She is also finishing her current run as a coach on “The Voice.” Season 30 is scheduled to conclude with its finale on Dec. 14.

Clarkson has previously said that stepping away from her talk show would not mean leaving entertainment behind. In her announcement, she said she would continue making music and playing shows, while leaving open the possibility of appearing on “The Voice” again in the future.

For now, the singer appears to be balancing her holiday performances with time alongside River and Remington. Her Disneyland visit gave the family a chance to enjoy one of Southern California’s best-known theme parks before Clarkson returns to the spotlight for a packed run of seasonal television appearances.