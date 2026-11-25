Tim McGraw says his wife, Faith Hill, made a major sacrifice for their family when she stepped away from the spotlight to focus on raising their three daughters.

McGraw Opens Up About Hill

The former “Voice” advisor recently reflected on Hill’s decision during an interview with Cowboys & Indians magazine. The couple, both 59, have been married for 30 years and share daughters Gracie, 29, Maggie, 28, and Audrey, 24.

Hill had reached the height of her success when she shifted her attention toward motherhood, a choice McGraw says he still deeply appreciates.

“Faith pretty much walked away from her career to raise our kids. I can’t imagine the sacrifice when she did that. She was at the peak of her career and stepped away,” he said.

Hill began building her music career with the release of her debut album, “Take Me as I Am,” in 1993. She followed it with “It Matters to Me” in 1995 before reaching new levels of success with “Faith” in 1998 and “Breathe” in 1999. The latter earned her three Grammy Awards.

The singer welcomed her two oldest daughters during that period. She and McGraw later completed their family with the arrival of Audrey.

Now that all three daughters are grown and living on their own, the couple are adjusting to a new chapter as empty-nesters. McGraw admitted the transition initially took some getting used to, but the pair have found a new rhythm together.

“The first six months to a year was tough. And then after that, we discovered that we sort of have our second honeymoon. We have the house all to ourselves, and so we started having fun,” he said.

Despite having an empty nest, the family remains close. McGraw said their group text is active throughout the day, sometimes receiving at least 40 messages.

McGraw Shares Secrets on Why His Marriage Works

The singer also recently discussed how he and Hill have kept their marriage strong through three decades together. During an Oct. 28 installment of Esquire’s “What I’ve Learned” interview series, he spoke about the commitment required to make a relationship last.

“We always say, especially two artists, it’s like 100 years in Hollywood years,” McGraw joked to Michael Sebastian, the magazine’s editor-in-chief.

He described the secret to their marriage as a willingness to work through difficult periods rather than give up when things get challenging.

“People are so easy to walk away from troubled times or bad times, or times where you don’t get along,” he said. “But going into a marriage and being in a marriage for a long time, you start to realize that, yeah, there are gonna be times you don’t like each other. There are times you don’t get along. There’ll be times you disagree, and all those kinds of things. But that’s not a reason to walk out the door on something.”

McGraw and Hill first met in 1994 at a Country Radio Seminar showcase in Nashville. They were both dating other people at the time, but reconnected two years later when Hill joined McGraw’s Spontaneous Combustion tour. After ending their respective relationships, they began dating.

“We were young and silly and goo-goo-eyed in love,” McGraw previously told PEOPLE.

In June 1996, McGraw proposed to Hill onstage during the tour. They married on Oct. 6 that year at his aunt’s home in Louisiana.