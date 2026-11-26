Country music star Riley Green isn’t the only member of his household attracting crowds of fans. His dog, Carl, has become a celebrity in his own right, complete with a dedicated Instagram account, a music video appearance, and even his own meet-and-greet at CMA Fest.

The country singer introduced Carl to a new audience when the pup made his network television debut during season 30 of “The Voice,” where Green joined fellow coaches Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine and Queen Latifah.

Known to his social media followers as Carl the Cowboy Corgi, Green’s four-legged companion has amassed nearly 150,000 Instagram followers.

What Kind of Dog Does Riley Green Have?

According to Country Living, which met Carl during a cover shoot at Green’s farm, the country singer’s beloved companion is a cowboy corgi, a cross between an Australian cattle dog and a corgi.

Cowboy corgis first emerged in the United States in the 1990s. Because they are a hybrid, there is no official breed standard.

According to Rover, cowboy corgis are typically intelligent, energetic working dogs with considerable stamina. They often inherit the short stature of a corgi and can have merle, sable, roan or tricolor coats.

While the dogs are known for their natural herding and guarding instincts, Carl was more interested in getting belly rubs when the magazine’s team visited Green’s farm.

Carl Betrayed His Famous Owner During His Debut on ‘The Voice’

During the season 30 premiere of “The Voice,” Green enlisted Carl to help predict which coach would win the competition.

Between Blind Auditions, the country singer introduced his dog to his fellow coaches and presented four dog bowls, each labeled with a coach’s name.

“He has great listening ears for ‘The Voice,’” Green explained. “I taught him to predict the winner.”

Before Carl made his selection, Levine switched his bowl with Green’s to make sure the country singer hadn’t rigged the competition in his favor.

Unfortunately for Green, Carl bypassed his owner’s bowl and went straight for Clarkson’s.

“Carl, we worked on it all night…” Green said.

Clarkson, meanwhile, was delighted with the prediction.

“Carl has spoken; have a nice day, folks,” she declared.

Riley Green Revealed He Went an Entire Month Without Seeing Carl

Between touring, recording music, coaching on the NBC singing competition and working with brands including Hey Dude and Black Rifle Coffee, Green has spent considerable time away from home.

During an interview for People’s 2026 “Sexiest Man Alive” issue, the 38-year-old singer opened up about how his demanding schedule affects his personal life.

Green confirmed that he was single and explained that he didn’t think it would be fair to pursue a serious relationship when he was struggling to find time for his dog.

“I haven’t see Carl, my dog, in a month, you know?” Green shared. “I mean, I just — I struggle to think there’s a girl that’s, you know… I can barely make this lifestyle work.”

Carl Also Landed a Role in His Owner’s Music Video

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Before making his network television debut, Carl appeared alongside Green in the official music video for “Think As You Drunk.”

Green released the single on June 1, 2026, before unveiling its accompanying music video on July 13.

Carl makes his first appearance just moments into the video, when Green’s intoxicated character mistakes his dog for a bartender.

The pup returns later in the video after Green sings about losing his boot. Carl comes to the rescue, delivering the missing footwear to his owner.