Kelly Clarkson and Riley Green may be competing against each other on season 30 of “The Voice,” but some viewers are more interested in the chemistry between the two coaches.

Following the November 23 live show, fans took to social media to highlight several seemingly flirty exchanges between the single singers, with some already playing matchmaker.

During the Dolly Parton-themed episode, Green wore a shirt featuring the country music legend underneath an unzipped sweatshirt. When host Carson Daly pointed out the shirt, Clarkson encouraged Green to take off his sweatshirt and show everyone what he was wearing underneath.

Green reluctantly revealed that the shirt was actually a cutoff tank top, briefly showing off his arms before pulling his sweatshirt back on.

“I owned this shirt for a while, and this felt like the perfect time to bring it out,” Green told People. “I’m always looking for an excuse to wear this shirt.”

Clarkson and Green’s coaching chairs are next to each other, but the singers spent even more time together this week when their contestants were paired up for duet performances.

Footage from rehearsals featuring the two coaches singing together and sharing a handshake caught the attention of viewers.

“Riley inviting kelly to join, THE HANDSHAKE???, the shirt comment. today was a great day for riley and kelly shippers :’),” one fan wrote on X.

Another viewer couldn’t contain their excitement over the pairing of contestants Koumba and Joe.

“THEY PAIRED KOUMBA WITH JOE, KELLY AND RILEY SINGING A LITTLE BIT, KELLY’S OUTFIT, omg this is too much for my heart BUT THANK YOU,” the fan wrote.

Other viewers were already calling for a collaboration between the coaches themselves.

“I‘m obsessed with kelly and riley‘s chemistry yall I NEED THAT DUET NOW,” another fan commented.

“Kelly really wanted Riley to take his jacket off there it was hilarious,” someone else added.

Both ‘The Voice’ Coaches Are Currently Single

Clarkson has remained single since splitting from her former husband, Brandon Blackstock, in 2020, focusing much of her attention on raising their two children.

The former couple shared daughter River Rose and son Remington Alexander. Blackstock died from melanoma in August 2025.

Meanwhile, Green’s love life has attracted increasing attention as his country music career has taken off.

The “Worst Way” singer previously dated Sophia Sansone for approximately three years. He was subsequently linked to Bryana Ferringer after the pair attended the 2025 CMA Awards together.

Neither Clarkson nor Green has publicly indicated that anything romantic is happening between them.

Riley Green Recently Opened Up About Why He Doesn’t Have a Girlfriend

While fans may be hoping for a romance between the coaches, Green recently admitted that his busy schedule makes dating difficult.

The country singer was already spending more than 200 days a year on the road before adding his coaching responsibilities in Los Angeles to his schedule.

“I struggle to think there’s a girl that’s … I can barely make this lifestyle work,” Green said. “I think that’s probably a battle for anybody that’s in a demanding position, just a career where you’re on the road 200-plus days a year. I was busy before I started filming ‘The Voice’. Now I’m in L.A. every day.”

Season 30 of “The Voice” airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.