Taylor Swift Loves Being ‘Mrs. Kelce’ but Isn’t Slowing Down

Taylor Swift’s married life with Travis Kelce has reportedly settled into a surprisingly ordinary rhythm, but domestic bliss does not appear to be slowing down one of the biggest stars in entertainment.

Nearly four months after Swift and Kelce tied the knot at Madison Square Garden, the singer is said to be embracing everything that comes with being a wife while adjusting her routine around her husband’s demanding NFL schedule.

According to a new Daily Mail report, Swift has even been telling friends how much she enjoys her new title. “Taylor has been finding the balance between work and married life, but she has told friends that she loves being Mrs Kelce and loves saying she is a married woman,” an insider claimed. “She has found the one.”

However, anyone expecting Swift to disappear completely into newlywed life may want to think again. The same report claims she is already creating new music and considering what could become another major Hollywood milestone.

Taylor Swift Reportedly Loves Being “Mrs. Kelce”

Getty CLEVELAND, OHIO – MAY 23: (L-R) Singer Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs attend Game Three between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Rocket Arena on May 23, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Swift and Kelce married on July 3 after a relationship that began in 2023. Their first months as husband and wife have included a mix of football, family life and time spent between their properties.

The Daily Mail insider claimed Swift has become especially focused on supporting Kelce while he is immersed in football season with the Kansas City Chiefs. “When she is with Travis, she does everything to support him because he is working so hard on football,” the source said.

That represents something of a reversal from the early stages of their relationship, when Kelce often traveled around Swift’s Eras Tour schedule to see her perform. Now, their careers have shifted the balance in the other direction, with Swift regularly attending Chiefs games and spending time with Kelce’s family during the season.

Taylor and Travis Have Settled Into a New Routine

Their reported routine also includes plenty of time in the gym. “They work out a ton together,” the insider claimed. “They love to lift weights and stay strong, and they stick to a lean diet. There is a lot of protein in their meals.”

Swift’s longtime love of baking has apparently had to make room for Kelce’s football diet as well. The source claimed she has eased back on sweets during the season, although she still occasionally makes French toast, described as one of Kelce’s favorites.

Her interest in baking itself is not new as she revealed during her 2025 appearance on the “New Heights” podcast that she was deep into a sourdough obsession, even experimenting with different variations for Jason and Kylie Kelce’s daughters.

Their home life has expanded beyond the kitchen and gym. The newlyweds also share a white Samoyed named Wendy, whom Kelce publicly introduced in 2026. Wendy joins Swift’s famous cats Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson and Benjamin Button.

Kelce confirmed on “New Heights” that Wendy was a little over a year old and that he and Swift had had her “for quite a while” before introducing her publicly. Family is reportedly another major part of the routine. Swift has continued spending time with Kelce’s relatives, particularly his mother, Donna Kelce. The two were photographed embracing at Arrowhead Stadium on Oct. 18 as the Chiefs faced the Los Angeles Chargers.

The couple also have several properties to move between. EntertainmentNow previously reported on their newlywed living arrangement, including a $5.35 million lakefront property in Bratenahl, Ohio, near Kelce’s hometown of Cleveland Heights.

Taylor Swift Isn’t Putting Her Career on Hold

Getty NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 26: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO STANDALONE PUBLICATION USE (NO SPECIAL INTEREST OR SINGLE ARTIST PUBLICATION USE; NO BOOK USE)) Taylor Swift attends the 56th Nashville Songwriters Hall Of Fame Gala at Music City Center on October 26, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TAS)

For all the talk about workouts, pets and married life, Swift is reportedly still thinking several moves ahead professionally. The Daily Mail source claimed the singer continues to write music and may already have enough material for two future albums.

Cosmopolitan also reported on the claim, noting that no release dates or new albums have been confirmed by Swift. “Taylor takes notes, hums new melodies and reads a lot of books for inspiration,” the insider said.

She wrote and produced the original song “I Knew It, I Knew You” with Jack Antonoff for Disney and Pixar’s “Toy Story 5.” EntertainmentNow previously covered Swift’s “Toy Story 5” song, while Disney confirmed that the track was written and produced by Swift and Antonoff and inspired by Jessie’s story.

The Daily Mail also reported that Swift could pursue an Academy Awards campaign for the song. Neither Swift nor Disney has publicly confirmed an Oscar campaign, meaning any awards push should still be treated as speculation for now.

“Mrs. Kelce” May Be Taylor’s Newest Role, but Not Her Only One

Swift appears to be enjoying a stage of life that looks very different from the relentless pace of the Eras Tour. There are reportedly gym sessions with her husband, protein-heavy meals, pets under one roof and weekends built around Chiefs football.

At the same time, there is still music being written, major entertainment work in motion and potentially another awards season ahead. That may be the clearest picture yet of Taylor Swift’s married life: embracing being “Mrs. Kelce” without allowing the title to replace everything that came before it. For Swift, settling down apparently does not mean slowing down