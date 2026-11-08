Taylor Swift & Karlie Kloss Spark Frenzy With Surprise Reunion at Chiefs Game: Photos

Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss are giving fans another reason to believe their friendship is back on track.

The longtime friends were spotted together at the Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday, marking another public appearance after years of speculation about a possible falling-out.

It Has Been Years Since the Two Were Seen Together

Swift, 36, and Kloss watched from a VIP suite at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, as the Chiefs faced the New York Jets. The game featured Swift’s husband, Travis Kelce, on the field, while the singer had some familiar company in the stands.

Swift wore a red-and-pink striped Tommy Hilfiger sweater polo as she smiled and chatted with people in the suite.

Kloss was nearby, also appearing in good spirits. Swift’s mother, Andrea, and her father, Scott, were also in attendance.

The sighting quickly caught the attention of fans online, many of whom were surprised to see the pair together after years of rumors about tension between them.

“This is insaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaane for the lore,” one fan wrote.

“Whoa, I guess they really have reconciled.”

“I have no one to talk to about this.”

“Omg plot twist,” another said.

“Some friends are meant to be. Happy for them.”

“The timeline has officially shifted.”

Swift and Kloss were once frequently seen together at public events and were considered close friends.

Their friendship became a topic of conversation when they stopped appearing together as often, prompting years of speculation about whether they had grown apart.

Neither woman has publicly confirmed that a falling-out took place.

Kloss Attended Swift’s Wedding

However, there have been signs of a renewed connection. Kloss and her husband, Joshua Kushner, attended Swift and Kelce’s July 3 wedding at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The event brought together a large group of celebrity guests, and Kloss was photographed arriving with Kushner.

Weeks later, Kloss was asked about the wedding during an appearance on the “Today” show. While she was careful not to share private details, she made her happiness for the newlyweds clear.

“Listen, I try to protect the privacy of my friends’ personal lives,” Kloss began.

After the hosts acknowledged her desire to keep the celebration private, she added, “But what I will say is that they’re an amazing couple and I’m so happy for them.”

Kloss also attended the celebration in a gold strapless gown, completing the look with a bold red lip. Kushner wore a classic tuxedo.

The Chiefs game marks another notable moment for the former best friends, whose close relationship once played out regularly in public. Kloss even appeared in Swift’s 2015 music video for “Bad Blood,” a song that has often been associated with the singer’s own experiences with friendship conflicts.

Although the pair have never detailed what may have happened between them, their latest appearance suggests they are comfortable spending time together again. For fans who have followed the friendship for years, seeing them side by side at Arrowhead Stadium was an unexpected highlight of Sunday’s game.